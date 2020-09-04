Horizontal Forging Machine Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2026

The global Horizontal Forging Machine market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Horizontal Forging Machine market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Horizontal Forging Machine market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Horizontal Forging Machine market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Horizontal Forging Machine market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Segment by Type, the Horizontal Forging Machine market is segmented into

Hot Forging

Cold Forging

Segment by Application, the Horizontal Forging Machine market is segmented into

Automotive Industry

Hardware Tools

Engineering Machinery

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Horizontal Forging Machine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Horizontal Forging Machine market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Horizontal Forging Machine Market Share Analysis

Horizontal Forging Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Horizontal Forging Machine by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Horizontal Forging Machine business, the date to enter into the Horizontal Forging Machine market, Horizontal Forging Machine product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

SMS group

Kanematsu KGK Corp

American GFM

Sumitomo

TMP

Schuler

Fagor Arrasate

Komatsu

Lasco

Kurimoto

Stamtec

Ajax

Mitsubishi

FORGE Magazine

JNH PRESS

Qingdao Yiyou

Each market player encompassed in the Horizontal Forging Machine market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Horizontal Forging Machine market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

