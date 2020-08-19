Research Nester released a report titled “3D Printed Thumb Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global 3D printed thumb market in terms of market segmentation by component, by material, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Recent advancements in medical technology have led to the introduction of 3D printing techniques for the development of various prosthetic body parts, including thumbs. The market for 3D printed thumb is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is segmented by component, by material, by end user and by region, out of which, the material segment is further segmented into plastic, metal, ceramic and others.

Request Sample To Learn More About This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1829

On the basis of materials, the plastic segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the 3D printed thumb market. This can be attributed to the lightweight properties of various polymers of plastic that is highly desirable in the prosthetics market. The ability of polymers to be customized according to the patient’s requirements based upon the strength and thickness of the prosthetic part is an additional benefit of plastics. These factors are estimated to increase the market growth substantially.

The demand for 3D printed thumb and other prosthetics is increasingly prevalent in the North America region. The growing number of accidents and injuries related to limb loss can be attributed to this factor. Rising advancements in the medical industry and 3D print technology is anticipated to further raise the demand for these products in the market. On account of these factors, the market in North America is estimated to hold the leading share in the 3D printed thumb market. The market in Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest share in this market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand For Prosthetics To Drive The Market Growth

According to the Amputee Coalition, around 2 million people in the United States are living with limb loss currently. Moreover, approximately 185,000 amputations take place in the country every year. The growing number of accident and disease-related limb loss are estimated to significantly increase the demand for improved technologies for the development of prosthetic limbs. The ease of usage of 3D printing technology for manufacturing of medical products is another growth driver estimated to support the market growth in upcoming years.

However, the high cost of 3D printers and lack of professionals with the ability to perform 3D printing in order to create effective prosthetic thumbs are factors that are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global 3D printed prosthetics market which includes company profiling of Create O & P, Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), Limbitless Solutions, Zdravprint, Materialise (MTLS), Unlimited Tomorrow, Youbionic, e-Nable, LifeNabled and Bionico Hand.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global 3D printed thumb market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Get Exclusive Sample Report Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1829

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

Trending Reports:

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report