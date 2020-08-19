The growth of the market is driven by factors such as necessity to have improved shelf lives for perishable products.

The vacuum skin packaging market comprises of 3 segments that are segmented by material into polyethylene that is further sub-segmented into high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene & linear low density polyethylene and polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride & others, by product into vacuum trays and vacuum bags and by application into meat and meat products, seafood, poultry, cheese, convenience food & others. The global vacuum skin packaging market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2027).

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as necessity to have improved shelf lives for perishable products and the rise in sale of meat and meat products and other sea food products globally. The rising disposable incomes of the population that are interested in consuming meat and meat products including sea food products across all regions globally, followed by the necessity to store meat and meat products and other sea food products safely for human consumption is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Additionally, there is an increase in demand for meat and meat products including sea food products across the globe, owing to changes in lifestyle habits and rising urbanization of the population taking place globally.

The vacuum skin packaging market is segmented into five major regions comprising of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is predicted to grow at a higher rate, owing to the presence of several market players in the region and the huge disposable incomes of the general population in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at a rapid pace, owing to the huge disposable incomes of the skilled working population and the economic growth potential prevailing in this region, especially in the countries such as China and India and this is accompanied by high disposable incomes of skilled working population and demand for proper hygiene to be followed, while packaging the products that are estimated to act as major factors that are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

However, vacuum skin packaging market may suffer from some limitations such as high costs of purchasing vacuum skin packaging machines that depends on the size and quality of the machines including the costs associated with packing material coming in rolls or bags. Moreover, in certain cases even after vacuum packaging, there are chances that certain bacteria may also be able to survive in low oxygen environments and grow in vacuum packaged foods, which may temporarily act as major restraints to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global vacuum skin packaging market which includes company profiling of key companies:

DuPont (DD),

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS),

Klockner Pentaplast (ETR:KCO),

WestRock Company (WRK),

Plastopil (TLV:PPIL),

Berry Global, Inc. (BERY),

Sealer Air Corporation (SEE),

G.Mondini,

Multivac Group and Clondalkin Group.

