Robust Growth Of The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Predicted Over The Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market.

Assessment of the Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market

The recently published market study on the global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market. Further, the study reveals that the global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/12787

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

market players a wide scope to discover new molecular entities. Moreover, the technology upgrades of chemically synthesized oligonucleotides have led to the development of more stable and extended half-life molecules. There are around 135 oligonucleotide therapeutics currently in different stages of drug development, which may further add to the limited three approved drugs currently available in the oligonucleotide therapeutics market.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the oligonucleotide therapeutics market can be segmented as:

Infectious diseases

Oncology

Neurodegenerative disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Kidney diseases

Others

The area of treatment with oligonucleotides is wide and offers promising results. Oligonucleotides have a distinguishing feature as compared to small molecule and protein therapeutics in that it can directly affect the protein targets. Specific RNA interference at the cellular level and targeting malfunctioning gene to suppress, manipulate or silence can all be done via oligonucleotides therapeutics.

On the basis of type, the oligonucleotide therapeutics market can be segmented as:

Antisense

Ribozymes

Aptamers

miRNA

CpG/Immunostimulatory

RNAi

The number of oligonucleotides in the clinical pipeline is small compared to other therapeutic classes, but still, the clinical movement of these molecules is increasing. From 2012 to 2015, the biggest increase in oligonucleotides clinical phase was from Phase 1 to Phase 2. By mid-2015, the number of oligonucleotides in Phase 2 almost doubled than that in Phase 1, indicating that the pipeline is maturing.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market: Region-wise Outlook

The presence of the main market leaders, market consolidation and commercialization of new molecules are all contributing towards the dominating position of North America in the oligonucleotides therapeutic market. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. agreed to merge with Signal Genetics, Inc for an initial investment of USD 40 million. Through this merger both the companies expect to develop micro RNA-targeted oligonucleotide clinical products. New molecule application is also another strategy the market players are using to mark their presence in the oligonucleotide therapeutic market. Biogen recently received FDA approval for a new drug application for nusinersen. If approved, the antisense oligonucleotides molecule would be the first of its kind to be used for treating spinal muscular atrophy.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region as several oligonucleotide therapeutics manufacturers are looking forward to establishing manufacturing facilities in this region. Moreover, research undertaking and funding in the synthesis of oligonucleotides are expected to add on to the increasing demand. Recently, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. announced its intention to open up a new company named Orphan Disease Treatment Institute Co., Ltd. to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy through its active ingredient ENA oligonucleotide. The company is a collaboration between Daiichi, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd. and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and looks forward to entering the oligonucleotide therapeutics market.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market: Market Players

One of the major trends driving the oligonucleotides therapeutic market is the increasing licensing and collaboration activities. Moreover, the demand for advanced technologies in oligonucleotide therapeutics such as gene silencing through RNAi is gaining importance due to its high efficiency, thereby propelling the oligonucleotide therapeutics market.

Some of the key contributors to the oligonucleotide therapeutics market are PCI Biotech, SomaGenics, ContraVir, Alnylam, Regulus Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Gilead, Santaris, InteRNA, miRage, Biogen, Merck and Pfizer, among others.

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/12787

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market between 20XX and 20XX?

For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/12787

Why Purchase From Persistence Market Research?