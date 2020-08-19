Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2017 to 2022

Fact.MR, in a recently published report, offers valuable insights related to the key factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The current market trends, vast growth opportunities in different regional markets, market drivers, and restraining factors are thoroughly analyzed in the report on the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market.

The data enclosed in the report such as the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) market growth, supply chain analysis, value chain analysis and more will enable readers to assess the quantitative aspects of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market with clarity. The presented study is a vital asset for stakeholders, investors, and market players involved in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market who can leverage the information in the report to develop effective business strategies.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=150

Key Findings of the Report:

Statistical and factual data related to the micro and macro-economic factors expected to impact the growth of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Current and projected trends in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Growth prospects of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market in different regions

Recent product development and innovations in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

The projected growth of the key segments of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market Segmentation

The report on the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market provides vital analytical insights related to the key market segments including, region, application, and end-use. Further, the report discusses the current and future prospects of each market segment along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

Segments of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market assessed in the report:

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Automotive Exterior Lighting Market

The automotive lighting industry has been observing significantly growing interest of a number of players in high performance and superior design capabilities of automotive exterior LED lighting systems. This trend is expected to empower the automotive exterior LED lighting market supply chain with new companies that have exclusive expertise in the various aspects of automotive exterior LED lighting technology.

Philips, through the Vision LED series, became the first company to introduce the street-legal automotive exterior LED lighting system. While this automotive exterior LED lighting is supposedly the direct replacement for conventional incandescent bulbs, it is prominently designed for headlights with a high ambient and safety quotient. Audi, one of the leading innovators in the automotive lighting technology and design space, has recently extended the R&D repertoire to include Matrix LED and OLED lighting systems. Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. recently developed the LED Compact Bi-function that includes one LED light source switching intermittently between low beam and high beam. Valeo SA offers a complete range of intelligent automotive exterior LED lighting architecture that also covers cameras, control units, sensors, and embedded software, besides headlamps.

Apart from the aforementioned companies, this report on the global automotive exterior LED lighting market provides strategic insights on other leading participants in the automotive exterior LED lighting market landscape. Some of the profiled players include Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Lumax Industries Ltd, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ltd., and Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.

With an objective to provide light based assistance to drivers, Osram has proposed a conceptual futuristic automotive exterior LED lighting system – Oslon Boost HX. This revolutionary lighting system is supposed to perform the function similar to that of a projector, and would help drivers negotiate the road works, on-road hazards, or icy patches with more safety. The single LED used in this system is claimed to deliver more than 1,400lm, which would help the company become the first innovator to efficiently break in to the growing trend of special user experience. On the other hand, Osram Opto Semiconductors has introduced Infrared (IR) LEDs, i.e. IREDs to their automotive exterior LED lighting portfolio. Typical exterior applications are likely to include pedestrian detection, even night vision, and lane departure detection.

About the Report on Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

The global automotive exterior LED lighting market report thoroughly evaluates the current and prospective scenario of the global market for automotive exterior LED lighting, considering 2017-2022 as the assessment period. Although the automotive exterior LED lighting market has been projected to see poor overall growth over the next few years, the global revenue is likely to exceed the value of US$ 1.2 Bn towards the end of 2022.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=150

Important Queries Related to the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market Addressed in the Report:

Which are the leading companies operating in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market? Which regional market is expected to witness the maximum market growth? What are the various factors likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market during the assessment period? What strategies are market players adopting to expand their presence in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market? How can emerging market players improve their market position in the current landscape of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market?

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=150

Reasons to Buy From Fact.MR