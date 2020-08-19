Timber Wrap Films: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029
A recent market study published by FMI, “Timber Wrap Films: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the timber wrap films, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
TIMBER WRAP FILMS MARKET TAXONOMY
The global timber wrap films is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.
By Thickness
- Up to 75 Microns
- 76-150 Microns
- 151-225 Microns
- Above 225 Microns
By Material Type
- Polyethylene (PE)
- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The report commences with the executive summary of the timber wrap films, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominating segments in the global timber wrap films, along-with key facts about timber wrap films. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.
Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the timber wrap films in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about timber wrap films present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the timber wrap films report.
This chapter includes demand analysis of the global timber wrap films market in terms of volume, global market along with Y-o-Y, and incremental growth during 2019-2029.
Pricing analysis for the timber wrap films market is highlighted for each region. Average selling price is taken by thickness for the timber wrap films market.
This chapter includes the demand analysis of the global timber wrap films market in terms of value, represents global market along with Y-o-Y, and incremental growth during 2019-2029.
This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the timber wrap films over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the timber wrap films. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the timber wrap films, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the timber wrap films.
Based on thickness, the timber wrap films is segmented into – up to 75 microns, 76 – 150 microns, 151 – 225 microns, and above 225 microns. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.
Based on applications, the timber wrap films is segmented into – polyethylene and polypropylene. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.
This chapter explains how the timber wrap films is expected to grow across various geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American timber wrap films, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of timber wrap films.
Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America timber wrap films. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Timber wrap films in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.
Important growth prospects of the timber wrap films based on the product and the end-user industry in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, Sweden, Finland and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.
This chapter provides information about how the timber wrap films will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.
This chapter highlights the growth of the Timber wrap films in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the timber wrap films in the East Asian region.
India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia timber wrap films in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Timber wrap films during the period 2019-2029.
In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania timber wrap films.
In this chapter, separate analysis for emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico is given. It provides segment level analysis of the timber wrap films market for each country mentioned in the section.
In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the timber wrap films along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.
In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the timber wrap films, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are RKW SE, Balcon Plastics Limited, Ab Rani Plast Oy., Polytarp Product, SCOTT Lumber Packaging, LLC, InterWrap Inc., Flexpak Corp., Inteplast Group, Multifab Packaging, Trioplast Industrier AB, Polymax, Inc., Davidson Plastics Ltd., Flexoplas Packaging Limited, Polyprint Packaging Limited, Pak-Line Limited, Pakaflex Pty Limited, Tri Pac Inc., and Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the timber wrap films report.
This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the timber wrap films.