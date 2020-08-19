Probiotic Yogurt Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029
A recent market study published by FMI “Probiotic Yogurt Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a broad assessment of the very important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic and current growth parameters of the probiotic yogurt market, the growth prospects of the market are achieved with maximum accuracy.
PROBIOTIC YOGURT MARKET TAXONOMY
The global probiotic yogurt market is segmented in detail to cover each and every facet of the market and to provide a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.
By Product Type
- Drinkable Probiotic Yogurt
- Spoonable Probiotic Yogurt
By Source
- Animal-based
- Plant-Based
- Soy Milk
- Almond Milk
- Coconut Milk
- Others
By Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
By Flavour
- Regular/ Unflavoured
- Flavoured
- Vanilla
- Strawberry
- Blueberry
- Peach
- Others
By Fat Content
- Regular/Whole Milk
- Low Fat
- Fat-Free
By Sales Channel
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retailers
- Wholesalers
- Grocery Stores
- Other Retail Formats
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The report begins with the executive summary of the probiotic yogurt market, which includes a summary of the global market outlook. It also provides a summary about the supply and demand side trends.
This chapters covers the details about the definition and taxonomy of the probiotic yogurt market, which helps in understanding the basic information about the probiotic yogurt market.
Readers can find the key trends that are anticipated to have an impact on the probiotic yogurt market. This section enables the readers to understand the current consumer trends. It also provides information about the recent product development and launches that have occurred in the probiotic yogurt market.
This section of the report explains about the global market volume and value analysis during the forecast period. It also provides historic global volume and value data for the probiotic yogurt market. The chapter includes opportunity assessment and incremental opportunity for the probiotic yogurt market.
Readers can find pricing analysis of probiotic yogurt by its product type segment. This section offers regional pricing analysis and covers the regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.
The chapters helps to understand the important macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to affect the growth of the probiotic yogurt market during the forecast period. It also provides information about the forecast factors and value-chain analysis. The chapter highlights the drivers, trends, restraints, and opportunities for the probiotic yogurt market.
This section of the report helps the reader to understand the regional penetration of the probiotic yogurt market. It covers the following geographical regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
On the basis of product type, the probiotic yogurt market is segmented as drinkable probiotic yogurt and spoonable probiotic yogurt. The readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.
A thorough analysis about the sources of the probiotic yogurt is mentioned in this chapter. Depending on the source, the probiotic yogurt market is segmented as animal-based and plant-based. The plant-based segment is further categorized into soy, almond, coconut, and others. The chapter covers market attractiveness analysis on the basis of source.
The probiotic yogurt market is segmented on the basis of flavour as- regular/unflavoured and flavoured. The flavoured segment is further divided as vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, peach, and others. The market attractiveness analysis on the basis of flavour is mentioned in this chapter.
On the basis of fat content, the probiotic yogurt market is segmented as regular/whole milk, low fat, and fat-free. The chapter includes market attractiveness analysis of the probiotic yogurt market based on the fat content.
This chapter explains how the probiotic yogurt market on the basis of sales channel and helps to understand the penetration of various sales channel during the forecast period. It provides market attractiveness analysis based on the sales channel.
The chapter contains a thorough analysis of the growth of the probiotic yogurt market in the North America region. It also offers country-wise assessment which includes the U.S. and Canada.
This chapters enables the readers to understand the trends of the probiotic yogurt market in the Latin America region. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are studied in this chapter.
Key growth factors of the probiotic yogurt market based on its consumers in various countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe, are incorporated in this section.
This section of the report covers the key countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia. The readers can understand the changing trends in the important countries of the South Asia region.
The chapter provides information about the growth of the probiotic yogurt market in the East Asia by concentrating on China, Japan, and South Korea. It also helps to understand the key trends that are occurring in the East Asia region during the forecast period.
The chapter includes detailed probiotic yogurt market analysis in the Australia and New Zealand countries of the Oceania region, which are the major subjects of assessment to understand the growth predictions of the Oceania probiotic yogurt market.
In this chapter, thorough analysis of the important countries such as GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa is done to estimate the growth of probiotic yogurt market in the MEA region.
In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the probiotic yogurt market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.
A broad list of all the important shareholders in the probiotic yogurt market is provided in this section. It provides revenue information, recent product developments, company overview and many other vital information about the key players in the probiotic yogurt market. Some of the key players analyzed in the probiotic yogurt market report include Danone Ltd., Chobani, LLC, General Mills, Inc., FAGE International S.A., Groupe Lactalis S.A., Nestle SA, Forager Project, LLC, Ehrmann AG, Yofix Probiotics Ltd., The Coconut Collaborative, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd., and COYO Pty Ltd. amongst the others.
A list of acronyms and assumptions are included in this chapter, which provide a base to the information and statistics that are included in the probiotic yogurt market report.
Readers can understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various inferences as well as significant qualitative and quantitative information about the probiotic yogurt market.