Market Overview:

The global Polyurethane Additives market was valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Polyurethane additives are majorly used to improve the properties of polyurethane during manufacturing. The growing usage of polyurethane in automotive manufacturing is expected to be a major driving factor for market demand over the forecast period. The advantages provided by polyurethane additives are improve cell structure, uniformity, tensile strength properties, and the visual appearance of final foam

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand from automotive industry

1.2 Increasing demand for rigid foam

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Volatile raw material prices

2.2 Rising regulatory pressure

Market Segmentation:

The global Polyurethane Additives market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Catalyst

1.1.1 Tertiary Amines

1.1.2 Ethylene Amines

1.1.3 Metal Based Catalyst

1.2 Surfactants

1.2.1 Silicone Surfactant

1.2.2 Non-silicone surfactant

1.3 Fillers

1.4 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Foam

2.1.1 Rigid Foam

2.1.2 Flexible Foam

2.2 Adhesives & Sealants

2.2.1 Thermoset Adhesives

2.2.2 Thermoplastic Adhesives

2.3 Binders

2.4 Coatings

2.5 Elastomers

3. By End-User:

3.1 Automotive & Transportation

3.2 Building & Construction

3.3 Furniture & Bedding

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Covestro AG

2. BASF SE

3. DOW Chemical Company

4. Huntsman Internation

5. Albemarle Corporation

6. Evonik

7. Tosoh Corporation

8. Air Products & Chemicals

9. Momentive Performance Materials

10. Eastman Chemical Company

11. KAO Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

