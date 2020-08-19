Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market

By Application Area (Surface, Water Sanitizing, Aerial), By Type (Hypochlorites & Halogens, Oxidizing Agents & Aldehydes, Others), By End Use (Agricultural Farms, Livestock Farms), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of World)

Market Overview:

The Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market was valued at USD 1.73 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2017 to 2025.

Agricultural disinfectants are chemicals that are used on livestock and crop to protect them from all micro-organisms like bacteria and fungi. They are available in many forms like water sanitizing, granular, aerial and powder. The demand for disinfectants is increasing due to the growing demand for meat products, to ensure good health of livestock globally. Disinfectant manufacturers are not ready to adopt new techniques due to lack of awareness among farmers concerning proper use of precise methods.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High demand for animal products.

1.2 Major increase of diseases among livestock’s.

1.3 Ban on antibiotics for animal products.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness among farmers.

2.2 Bad effects of disinfectants on the environment.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market is segmented on the basis of Application Area, Type, End Use, Region and Form.

1. By Application Area:

1.1 Aerial

1.2 Surface

1.3 Water Sanitizing

2. By Type:

2.1 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds & Phenols

2.2 Hypochlorites & Halogens

2.3 Oxidizing Agents & Aldehydes

2.4 Others

3. By End Use:

3.1 Agricultural Farms

3.2 Livestock Farms

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World

5. By Form:

5.1 Powder

5.2 Liquid

5.3 Others

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. The Chemours Company

2. Nufarm Limited

3. The DOW Chemical Company

4. Fink TEC GmbH

5. Thymox Technology

6. Zoetis

7. Stepan Company

8. Neogen Corporation

9. Quat-Chem Ltd.

10. Entaco NV

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

