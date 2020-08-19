Organic Chicken Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2028

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Organic Chicken market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Organic Chicken market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Organic Chicken market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the Organic Chicken market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period. The report offers an in-depth understanding of the Organic Chicken supply chain, value, and volume chain across the various regional markets.

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Organic Chicken market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

Thermoformed Variants Likely to Gain Significant Traction

Albeit a steady demand for vacuum skin packaging method, food and beverage manufacturers have come up with a novel packaging technique for their vacuum variants – the vacuum thermoformed packaging – for the food and beverage sector. Demand for vacuum thermoformed variants for organic chicken packaging is likely to reign in sales and are expected to witness resurgence throughout the period of assessment, says the report. Initially, organic chicken packaging was carried out using vacuum skin packaging, however, the packaging technique faced limitation apropos of size of the product. Vacuum thermoformed packaging offers more packaging space, with high durability, transparency and strength, preventing from contamination which resulted in high adoption of vacuum thermoformed packaging for organic chicken.

Demand for organic chicken in the United States is expected to increase in the coming years. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), chicken meat is the third largest commodity and the demand is likely to retain its status quo in the years to follow. However, sales of organic chicken in European countries are expected to outrun those in the United States on the back of a large fitness consumer pool in the region.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

