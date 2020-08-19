Baby Prams and Strollers Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2017 to 2026

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Baby Prams and Strollers market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Baby Prams and Strollers market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Baby Prams and Strollers market are discussed in the presented study.

Increasing Developments in Baby Prams and Strollers in Europe to Drive the Sales of the Product in the Coming Years

Research says that Europe has been at the forefront with respect to innovations in baby prams and strollers. Government regulation in Europe initiated stringent regulations associated with baby safety. Rules were made to manufacture baby care products that ensured high level of protection and convenience for babies. This pushed the manufacturers to invest in research to develop advanced products to ensure protection head and neck of babies. The region is marked with presence of key players that are striving for developing prams and strollers for babies that offer additional features and safety. For example, in Europe, Bugaboo and Baby Jogger, few of the key manufacturers, have developed enhanced quality baby strollers and prams that have slip resistant rubber handle, self-aligning wheels, adjustable footrest and canopies for protection from UV radiation.

Adoption of smart technology has become a key trend among manufacturers of baby prams and strollers in Europe. Such smart strollers are gaining high momentum owing to their design that supports additional facilities such as storage, multiple seating configurations, and other smart features. For example, moxi stroller by 4momns is equipped with tail lights, pathway lights and an LCD dashboard that tracks speed, distance, temperature, battery level, calorie burn and time. Sale of baby prams and strollers in Europe is expected to reach a value of over US$ 2.5 Bn by end of assessment period (2026).

