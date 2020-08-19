R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Specialty Malt Ingredients Market Between 2018 – 2028

Global Specialty Malt Ingredients Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Specialty Malt Ingredients market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Specialty Malt Ingredients by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Specialty Malt Ingredients market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Specialty Malt Ingredients market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Specialty Malt Ingredients market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global specialty malt ingredients market include Cargill, Incorporated, Weyermann Specialty Malts, Brewstore ltd, Malteurop Group, Briess Malt & Ingredients Company, Proximity Malt, LLC, Crisp Malting Group, Simpsons Malt, IREKS Gmbh, Viking Malt, Origin Malting & Brewing Co., etc. More food processors are showing keen interests in the specialty malt ingredients the demand is amplifying every year.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

As flavoring and texturing agents and malted food products have escalating demand among the consumers, it is expected that there will be stronger revenue generation for the market participants of global specialty malt ingredients. In addition, specialty malt ingredients are being used as a major ingredient is expected to be used in a household in the future which has growing demands. The increasing number of bakeries and food processing industries also drives the demand for specialty malt ingredients across the world. Bound to these factors, it is anticipated that there will be higher returns for the industrialists and manufacturers of specialty malt ingredients.

Global Specialty Malt Ingredients: A Regional Outlook

Specialty malt ingredients are highly produced and consumed in North America, as a traditional practice and developed a modern lifestyle. Increased number of bakeries and food processing industries also accounts for its high production. In North America, specialty malt ingredients are consumed in higher frequencies in household brewing. In the regions of Latin America, the specialty malt ingredients are highly utilized in the alcoholic beverage processing industries such as fermenting yeast in wineries. Specialty malt ingredients are widely utilized in bakeries and confectionaries in the Asia Pacific due to increased restaurants and other food services. In the region of the Middle East and Africa, specialty malt ingredients are being used for flavoring in minimal quantities as it has recently germinated however, specialty malt ingredients have spurring demand among the consumers and food industrialists. It is expected that the specialty malt ingredients will proliferate in terms of value and volume in the future.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets nature, type, and end use.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Specialty Malt Ingredients market:

What is the structure of the Specialty Malt Ingredients market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Specialty Malt Ingredients market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Specialty Malt Ingredients market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

