Global Medical Supplies Market. The stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of medical supplies can hinder the growth of the Global Medical Supplies Market up to certain extent.

The growth of the Global Medical Supplies Market leads to increasing government and corporate investments in healthcare projects and infrastructure.

Increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and growth in the number of surgical procedures driving the growth of the

Based on type, the Global Medical Supplies Industry is segmented into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, wound care consumables, inhalation products, radiology consumables, infection control supplies, infusion products, intubation and ventilation supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, and other supplies.

The dialysis consumables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing patient pool for renal diseases, rising incidence of diabetes and hypertension, growing geriatric population, and increasing adoption of dialysis procedures over kidney transplantations.

Based on application, the Global Medical Supplies market is segmented into urology, wound care, radiology, anesthesia, sterilization, cardiology, ophthalmology, and other applications. The anesthesia segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The high growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures being performed across the globe and the rising incidence of respiratory diseases.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Medical Supplies Market are –

• Medtronic

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• BD

• Cardinal Health

• Halyard

Global Medical Supplies Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

