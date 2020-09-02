Major security types in cyber security are network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, wireless security, and others (database security and web security).

The application security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) across verticals.

The cybersecurity market is segmented by component (solutions and services), security type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and is projected to witness the highest demand due to the growing need of organizations to comply with different regulatory compliances across the globe.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cybersecurity market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cybersecurity market by product type and applications/end industries.

Cybersecurity Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 135 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• IBM

• HPE

• McAfee

• Trend Micro

• Symantec

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Cisco Systems

• …

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Network security

• Endpoint security

• Application security

• Cloud security

• Wireless security

• Others (database security and web security)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Managed services

• Professional services

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Cybersecurity Market Competitions, by Players

4 Global Cybersecurity Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cybersecurity by Countries

6 Europe Cybersecurity Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity by Countries

8 South America Cybersecurity by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity by Countries

10 Global Cybersecurity Segment by Type

11 Global Cybersecurity Segment by Application

12 Cybersecurity Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

