Palm Olein Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2019-2027

Palm Olein Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Palm Olein market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Palm Olein market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Palm Olein in each end-use industry.

Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global palm olein market are Al-Khaleej Industries Sdn Bhd, HAS Oils & Fats Sdn Bhd, Hm Trade Co Ltd, Syntrax Global Co Ltd, KTV Health Foods Pvt Ltd, Rhein International, Reo Middle East Dmcc, Z N T General Trading L.l.c, Malizoil Plc, Viaraan Foods & Oils Company Ltd, Parisons Group, Except them, many other manufacturers and industrialists are showing a keen interest in palm olein, which is expected to boost the demand for the same during the upcoming years.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Growing consumer awareness towards healthy foods is expected to boost the palm olein market in the upcoming years. Oil is the major or prime ingredient in foods. Oil is used for cooking and frying. But, many oils used across the world for cooking and frying are not healthy as they raise the cholesterol level. It has been studied that palm olein does not affect cholesterol levels as it contains mostly unsaturated fats. In addition, palm olein is used as a raw material for shortening and margarine. It is also used in washing powder, soaps, and other hygienic and personal care products. Palm olein is also used in candles and oleochemical industries. So by considering the above factors, it is expected that palm olein market would grow positive during the upcoming years.

Global Palm Olein: A Regional Outlook

The trade of palm olein is made on a large scale across the world. However, the production and consumption of palm olein are dominated by a few countries. The world's two largest palm olein producing countries are Malaysia and Indonesia which together produces around 87% of the world total palm olein. Other major palm olein producing countries are Thailand, Nigeria, and Columbia. The largest exporters of palm olein are Indonesia and Malaysia while largest importers of palm olein are India, China, and EU. India is a net importer of palm oil and by-products including palm olein.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, packaging, end use, and distribution channel.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

