Stem Cell-Derived Cells Market Forecast to 2025: Global Industry Analysis by Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications

The global Stem Cell-Derived Cells market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Stem Cell-Derived Cells market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Stem Cell-Derived Cells market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Stem Cell-Derived Cells across various industries.

The Stem Cell-Derived Cells market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

key players in stem cell-derived cells market are focused on generating high-end quality cardiomyocytes as well as hepatocytes that enables end use facilities to easily obtain ready-made iPSC-derived cells. As the stem cell-derived cells market registers a robust growth due to rapid adoption in stem cell–derived cells therapy products, there is a relative need for regulatory guidelines that need to be maintained to assist designing of scientifically comprehensive preclinical studies. The stem cell-derived cells obtained from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) are initially dissociated into a single-cell suspension and later frozen in vials. The commercially available stem cell-derived cell kits contain a vial of stem cell-derived cells, a bottle of thawing base and culture base.

The increasing approval for new stem cell-derived cells by the FDA across the globe is projected to propel stem cell-derived cells market revenue growth over the forecast years. With low entry barriers, a rise in number of companies has been registered that specializes in offering high end quality human tissue for research purpose to obtain human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) – derived cells. The increase in product commercialization activities for stem cell-derived cells by leading manufacturers such as Takara Bio Inc. With the increasing rise in development of stem cell based therapies, the number of stem cell-derived cells under development or due for FDA approval is anticipated to increase, thereby estimating to be the most prominent factor driving the growth of stem cell-derived cells market. However, high costs associated with the development of stem cell-derived cells using complete culture systems is restraining the revenue growth in stem cell-derived cells market.

The global Stem cell-derived cells market is segmented on basis of product type, material type, application type, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type

Stem Cell-Derived Cell Kits Stem Cell-Derived Definitive Endoderm Cell Kits Stem Cell-Derived Beta Cell Kits Stem Cell-Derived Hepatocytes Kits Stem Cell-Derived Cardiomyocytes Kits

Accessories

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Research and Academic Institutions

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations/ Contract Manufacturing Organizations

The stem cell-derived cells market is categorized based on product type and end user. Based on product type, the stem cell-derived cells are classified into two major types – stem cell-derived cell kits and accessories. Among these stem cell-derived cell kits, stem cell-derived hepatocytes kits are the most preferred stem cell-derived cells product type. On the basis of product type, stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes kits segment is projected to expand its growth at a significant CAGR over the forecast years on the account of more demand from the end use segments. However, the stem cell-derived definitive endoderm cell kits segment is projected to remain the second most lucrative revenue share segment in stem cell-derived cells market. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies followed by research and academic institutions is expected to register substantial revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

North America and Europe cumulatively are projected to remain most lucrative regions and register significant market revenue share in global stem cell-derived cells market due to the increased patient pool in the regions with increasing adoption for stem cell based therapies. The launch of new stem cell-derived cells kits and accessories on FDA approval for the U.S. market allows North America to capture significant revenue share in stem cell-derived cells market. Asian countries due to strong funding in research and development are entirely focused on production of stem cell-derived cells thereby aiding South Asian and East Asian countries to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

Some of the major key manufacturers involved in global stem cell-derived cells market are Takara Bio Inc., Viacyte, Inc. and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Stem cell-derived cells Market Segments

Stem cell-derived cells Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2018

Stem cell-derived cells Market Size & Forecast 2019 to 2029

Stem cell-derived cells Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Stem cell-derived cells Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

