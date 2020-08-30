Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enterprise Streaming Media Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global enterprise streaming media market report has been segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, application, end-use industry, and region.

Global Enterprise Streaming Media Market: Overview

Streaming media is a video or audio form of content sent in a compressed format over the internet and immediately played, as it does not require to be saved to hard drive. The enterprise streaming media enables organizations to effectively connect with their employees and customers through video interfaces.

Global Enterprise Streaming Media Market: Dynamics

Rising preference towards incorporating videos and animations, along with unified communications & collaborations activities in sorts analytics is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, development of high-speed communication infrastructure in order to create advanced video platforms for implementation of unified communication systems is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing demand for new technologies such as video conferencing and immersive telepresence are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising adoption of developing technologies, such as cloud storage and bring your own devices (BYOD) trend, across various industries along with information technology (IT) and telecom is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, presence of free streaming media is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is rising adoption of cloud storage and advanced technologies among individuals in order to improve efficiency of work. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period and support growth of the global market.

Increasing research and development activities for developing innovative solutions along with new technology are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Enterprise Streaming Media Market: Segment Analysis

Among the solution segments, the web conferencing segment is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for interactive conferences and online training workshops across the globe.

Among the deployment type segment, the cloud segment is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as low capital expenditure and increased operational flexibility.

Among the application segments, the corporate communication segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Enterprise Streaming Media Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period, owing to rising number of internet users, presence of tech-savvy population, and improved internet and communication network infrastructure across various countries in this region. In addition, early adoption of advanced technologies by manufacturers across various countries in order to improve their operational efficiency is expected to support growth of the target market in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to availability major IT companies coupled with skilled workforce, improving digital infrastructure, and various FDI policies across various countries in this region.

Global Enterprise Streaming Media Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by solution:

Video Conferencing

Video Content Management

Webcasting

Web Conferencing

Segmentation by deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation by application:

Team Collaboration & Knowledge Transfer

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Marketing

Segmentation by end-use industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

