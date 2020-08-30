This Global Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market – 2015-2020, Focus on Middle East report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry.

Explosives and Narcotics Trace Detection (ETD) is a key modality within the Middle East homeland security, military and public safety infrastructure. Uses of ETD include air-sea-land transportation security, force protection, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and public safety.

The Global Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market – 2015-2020, Focus on Middle East report includes two modules:

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073313

An overview of the Global 2011-2020 ETD market including size data and analysis

A granulated analysis of the Middle East market, its business eco systems and the technologies in this sector

According to the report, the Middle East ETD market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2014-2020. This growth is driven by the following factors:

ISIS and other terror groups attacks across the Middle East

Demand increase for the use of ETD systems at public venues such as public gathering locations, amusement parks, sports arenas and shopping malls

The need to annually screen billions of baggage and luggage items at air- and seaports

First responders need for effective bomb search technologies

Narcotics trafficking

The threat of IEDs

The increase in demand for ETD devices – with over 2,500 Middle East transportation-related screening lanes

Steady growth of airport passengers and air cargo traffic across the Middle East

Growing aftersale revenues (e.g., maintenance, consumables) from ETD devices installed in the region

Homeland Security Research Corporation analysts forecast that the Global ETD market (including systems sales, service, consumables and upgrades) will present multibillion-dollar business opportunities, growing at a 2014-2020 CAGR of 12.7%.

The report examines each dollar spent in the Middle East ETD market via 2 orthogonal money trails:

1. By 3 Vertical Markets:

Transportation Security

Secured Facilities

Other Applications

2. By 2 Revenue Sources:

New Product / System Sales

Aftersale Revenues

In addition, the report examines each dollar spent in the Global ETD market via 2 orthogonal money trails:

1. By 3 Global Vertical Markets:

Global Transportation Security

Global Secured Facilities

Global Other Applications

2. By 2 Revenue Sources:

Global New Product / System Sales

Global Aftersale Revenues

This Global Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market – 2015-2020, Focus on Middle East report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry decision makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Get Complete Access Of This Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073313

Questions answered in this 381 page report include:

What will the regional and global markets size be in 2015-2020?

What are the main Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection technology trends?

Where and what are the Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection market opportunities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key ETD vendors?

What are the challenges to the Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection market?

The Global Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market – 2015-2020, Focus on Middle East report presents in 381 pages, 60 tables and 71 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies and 24 leading vendors. The report presents for each submarket 2011-2014 data, analyses and projects the 2015-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market size and analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

Product price lists, including list prices and U.S. government prices of 100’s systems and consumables

Current and pipeline technologies: Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS), ChemiLuminescence (Thermal Energy Analyzers), Electron Capture Detectors (ECD), Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW), Nanotechnology-enabled Technologies for Explosives Detection, Advanced Sample Collection, Dual Sensor ETD Technology, Chemical Warfare and Narcotics Trace Detectors, Receptor-based Technologies, Molecularly Imprinted Polymers, Nano-mechanical Sensors, Electronic Nose, Silica Micro-cantilever, Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering, Protein Coated Carbon Nanotubes, Piezo-resistive Polymer Cantilever, Inkjet Based Wireless ETD Sensor, Amino-silane Coated Nanowires Arrays, Free-surface Microfluidic Control of Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy, Molecularly Imprinted Polymers, Cantilever Nano Mechanical Sensors, Sensor Array and Neural Network, Temperature-Stepped Desorption, UV-PLF, Non-Contact Explosives Harvesting, Pulsed-Ultraviolet Laser Raman Spectroscopy, Nanowire-Nano-cluster Hybrids, Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS), MEMS-Based Explosive Particle Detection, Remote Particle Stimulation, Laser Vaporization

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073313

Companies operating in the market: Auto Clear US (Formerly Control Screening LLC), Biosensor Applications AB, DetectaChem, LLC, Electronic Sensor Technology, Hitachi, Ltd, ICx Technologies (Flir), Implant Sciences Corp., Ion Applications, Inc., Ketech Defence, Mistral Security, Inc, Morpho Detection Inc., NUCTECH Co. Ltd, Red X Defense, SCANNA MSC Ltd., Scent Detection Technologies, Scintrex Trace, Sibel Ltd, Smiths Detection, Syagen Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Westminster International Ltd.

For readers who wish to acquire more information, the report includes 10 in-depth appendices:

Appendix A: ETD Product Comparison

Appendix B: ETD Products – Prices and Procurement Contracts

Appendix C: TSA Air Cargo Facility Regulations

Appendix D: TSA Checked Luggage Systems

Appendix E: TSA Checked Luggage Systems

Appendix F: The DOJ ETD Evaluation Protocol for 1st Responders

Appendix G: TSA Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL)

Appendix H: List of Authorized Air-Cargo on Passenger Plans Screening Facilities

Appendix I: Narcotics Trafficking

Appendix J: Glossary

In a global economy, a significant change in the industry makes it essential for professionals to keep themselves updated with the recent market situations. Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 100,000 research reports provided by more than 25 market research publishers across different industries.

For more information, please contact:

David

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-(347)-627-0064