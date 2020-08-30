“
Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Biopesticide Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Biopesticide market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Biopesticide market and how they will progress in the coming years.
The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Biopesticide market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Biopesticide market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Biopesticide market but also its product, application, and regional segments.
Are you looking for thorough analysis of the competition in the global Biopesticide market? Well, this report offers just the right analysis you are looking for. Furthermore, you can ask for a customization of the report based on your requirements. The authors of the report are subject matter experts and hold strong knowledge and experience in market research. In the competitive analysis section, the report throws light on key strategies, future development plans, product portfolios, and other aspects of the business of top players. The report provides enough information and data to help readers to gain sound understanding of the vendor landscape.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Biopesticide Market Research Report: Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, BASF, Bayer, Isagro, Marrone Bio Innovations, Neudorff, Bioworks, Koppert Biopesticide
Global Biopesticide Market by Type: , Microbial Pesticides, Biochemical Pesticides, Plant-Incorporated-Protectants, Others Biopesticide
By Application, Insect Control, Weed Control, Plant Disease Control, Others
The researchers authoring this report have segmented the global Biopesticide market according to type of product and application. Each segment included in the report is analyzed based on various factors such as market share, CAGR, market size, demand, and future growth potential. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on key growth areas of the global Biopesticide market. The analysts have also focused on regional analysis of the global Biopesticide market. Here, growth opportunities in key regions and countries have been explored by the analysts.
Table Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biopesticide Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Biopesticide Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Biopesticide Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Microbial Pesticides
1.4.3 Biochemical Pesticides
1.4.4 Plant-Incorporated-Protectants
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Biopesticide Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Insect Control
1.5.3 Weed Control
1.5.4 Plant Disease Control
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Biopesticide Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Biopesticide Industry
1.6.1.1 Biopesticide Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Biopesticide Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Biopesticide Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biopesticide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Biopesticide Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Biopesticide Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Biopesticide Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Biopesticide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Biopesticide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Biopesticide Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Biopesticide Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Biopesticide Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Biopesticide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Biopesticide Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Biopesticide Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Biopesticide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Biopesticide Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biopesticide Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Biopesticide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Biopesticide Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Biopesticide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Biopesticide Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Biopesticide Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biopesticide Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Biopesticide Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Biopesticide Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Biopesticide Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Biopesticide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Biopesticide Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Biopesticide Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Biopesticide Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Biopesticide Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Biopesticide Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Biopesticide Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Biopesticide Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Biopesticide Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Biopesticide Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Biopesticide Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Biopesticide Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Biopesticide Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Biopesticide Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Biopesticide by Country
6.1.1 North America Biopesticide Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Biopesticide Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Biopesticide by Country
7.1.1 Europe Biopesticide Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Biopesticide Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Biopesticide by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Biopesticide Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Biopesticide Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Biopesticide by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Biopesticide Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Biopesticide Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Biopesticide by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biopesticide Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biopesticide Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Biopesticide Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Valent BioSciences
11.1.1 Valent BioSciences Corporation Information
11.1.2 Valent BioSciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Valent BioSciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Valent BioSciences Biopesticide Products Offered
11.1.5 Valent BioSciences Recent Development
11.2 Certis USA
11.2.1 Certis USA Corporation Information
11.2.2 Certis USA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Certis USA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Certis USA Biopesticide Products Offered
11.2.5 Certis USA Recent Development
11.3 BASF
11.3.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 BASF Biopesticide Products Offered
11.3.5 BASF Recent Development
11.4 Bayer
11.4.1 Bayer Corporation Information
11.4.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Bayer Biopesticide Products Offered
11.4.5 Bayer Recent Development
11.5 Isagro
11.5.1 Isagro Corporation Information
11.5.2 Isagro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Isagro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Isagro Biopesticide Products Offered
11.5.5 Isagro Recent Development
11.6 Marrone Bio Innovations
11.6.1 Marrone Bio Innovations Corporation Information
11.6.2 Marrone Bio Innovations Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Marrone Bio Innovations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Marrone Bio Innovations Biopesticide Products Offered
11.6.5 Marrone Bio Innovations Recent Development
11.7 Neudorff
11.7.1 Neudorff Corporation Information
11.7.2 Neudorff Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Neudorff Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Neudorff Biopesticide Products Offered
11.7.5 Neudorff Recent Development
11.8 Bioworks
11.8.1 Bioworks Corporation Information
11.8.2 Bioworks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Bioworks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Bioworks Biopesticide Products Offered
11.8.5 Bioworks Recent Development
11.9 Koppert
11.9.1 Koppert Corporation Information
11.9.2 Koppert Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Koppert Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Koppert Biopesticide Products Offered
11.9.5 Koppert Recent Development
12.1 Biopesticide Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Biopesticide Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Biopesticide Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Biopesticide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Biopesticide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Biopesticide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Biopesticide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Biopesticide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Biopesticide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Biopesticide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Biopesticide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Biopesticide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Biopesticide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Biopesticide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Biopesticide Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Biopesticide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Biopesticide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Biopesticide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Biopesticide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Biopesticide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Biopesticide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Biopesticide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Biopesticide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biopesticide Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Biopesticide Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
