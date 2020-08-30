“

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Are you looking for thorough analysis of the competition in the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market? Well, this report offers just the right analysis you are looking for. Furthermore, you can ask for a customization of the report based on your requirements. The authors of the report are subject matter experts and hold strong knowledge and experience in market research. In the competitive analysis section, the report throws light on key strategies, future development plans, product portfolios, and other aspects of the business of top players. The report provides enough information and data to help readers to gain sound understanding of the vendor landscape.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, Market Research Report: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart Agriculture Devices market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Smart Agriculture Devices industry. Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Smart Agriculture Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Smart Agriculture Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. QY Research has recently curated a research report titled, Global Smart Agriculture Devices Market Research Report 2020. The report is structured on primary and secondary research methodologies that derive historic and forecast data. The global Smart Agriculture Devices market is growing remarkably fast and is likely to thrive in terms of volume and revenue during the forecast period. Readers can gain insight into the various opportunities and restraints shaping the market. The report demonstrates the progress and bends that will occur during the forecast period. Global Smart Agriculture Devices Market: Drivers and Restrains The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of sales about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of sales by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026. A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better. Global Smart Agriculture Devices Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments such as application and product type. Each type provides information about the sales during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. The application segment also provides revenue by volume and sales during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Smart Agriculture Devices Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Smart Agriculture Devices Market: Competitive Landscape This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, Smart Agriculture Sensor, Smart Agriculture Robot, Agricultural Drone, Others By Application:, Planting Agriculture, Horticulture, Livestock Monitoring, Other Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Smart Agriculture Devices market are:, AGCO Corporation, Texas Instruments, Kebai Science, XAG, TOPCON Positioning Systems, YANMAR, Allflex, Trimble Inc, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, DeLaval, AKVA Group, AG Junction, Raven Industries, AeroFarms, Yamaha, Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology, John Deere, AG Leader Technology, Robotics Plus, Osram Licht AG, CropX, FarmBot Competitive Landscape The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Smart Agriculture Devices market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, Market by Type: Smart Agriculture Sensor, Smart Agriculture Robot, Agricultural Drone, Others By Application:, Planting Agriculture, Horticulture, Livestock Monitoring, Other

By Application Smart Agriculture Sensor, Smart Agriculture Robot, Agricultural Drone, Others By Application:, Planting Agriculture, Horticulture, Livestock Monitoring, Other

The researchers authoring this report have segmented the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market according to type of product and application. Each segment included in the report is analyzed based on various factors such as market share, CAGR, market size, demand, and future growth potential. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on key growth areas of the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market. The analysts have also focused on regional analysis of the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market. Here, growth opportunities in key regions and countries have been explored by the analysts.

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size of the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Devices, market?

Table Content

1 Smart Agriculture Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Agriculture Devices

1.2 Covid-19 Implications on Smart Agriculture Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Smart Agriculture Sensor

1.2.3 Smart Agriculture Robot

1.2.4 Agricultural Drone

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Covid-19 Implications on Smart Agriculture Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Agriculture Devices Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Planting Agriculture

1.3.3 Horticulture

1.3.4 Livestock Monitoring

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Global Smart Agriculture Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Smart Agriculture Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Smart Agriculture Devices Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Smart Agriculture Devices Industry

1.5.1.1 Smart Agriculture Devices Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Smart Agriculture Devices Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Smart Agriculture Devices Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Smart Agriculture Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Agriculture Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Smart Agriculture Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Agriculture Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Agriculture Devices Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Covid-19 Implications on Smart Agriculture Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Smart Agriculture Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Smart Agriculture Devices Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Smart Agriculture Devices Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Smart Agriculture Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Devices Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Devices Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Devices Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Devices Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Smart Agriculture Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Devices Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Smart Agriculture Devices Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Devices Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Devices Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Agriculture Devices Business

6.1 AGCO Corporation

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 AGCO Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 AGCO Corporation Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 AGCO Corporation Products Offered

6.1.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development

6.2 Texas Instruments

6.2.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

6.2.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Texas Instruments Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Texas Instruments Products Offered

6.2.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

6.3 Kebai Science

6.3.1 Kebai Science Corporation Information

6.3.2 Kebai Science Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Kebai Science Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Kebai Science Products Offered

6.3.5 Kebai Science Recent Development

6.4 XAG

6.4.1 XAG Corporation Information

6.4.2 XAG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 XAG Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 XAG Products Offered

6.4.5 XAG Recent Development

6.5 TOPCON Positioning Systems

6.5.1 TOPCON Positioning Systems Corporation Information

6.5.2 TOPCON Positioning Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 TOPCON Positioning Systems Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 TOPCON Positioning Systems Products Offered

6.5.5 TOPCON Positioning Systems Recent Development

6.6 YANMAR

6.6.1 YANMAR Corporation Information

6.6.2 YANMAR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 YANMAR Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 YANMAR Products Offered

6.6.5 YANMAR Recent Development

6.7 Allflex

6.6.1 Allflex Corporation Information

6.6.2 Allflex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Allflex Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Allflex Products Offered

6.7.5 Allflex Recent Development

6.8 Trimble Inc

6.8.1 Trimble Inc Corporation Information

6.8.2 Trimble Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Trimble Inc Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Trimble Inc Products Offered

6.8.5 Trimble Inc Recent Development

6.9 GEA Farm Technologies

6.9.1 GEA Farm Technologies Corporation Information

6.9.2 GEA Farm Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 GEA Farm Technologies Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 GEA Farm Technologies Products Offered

6.9.5 GEA Farm Technologies Recent Development

6.10 Lely

6.10.1 Lely Corporation Information

6.10.2 Lely Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Lely Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Lely Products Offered

6.10.5 Lely Recent Development

6.11 DeLaval

6.11.1 DeLaval Corporation Information

6.11.2 DeLaval Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 DeLaval Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 DeLaval Products Offered

6.11.5 DeLaval Recent Development

6.12 AKVA Group

6.12.1 AKVA Group Corporation Information

6.12.2 AKVA Group Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 AKVA Group Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 AKVA Group Products Offered

6.12.5 AKVA Group Recent Development

6.13 AG Junction

6.13.1 AG Junction Corporation Information

6.13.2 AG Junction Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 AG Junction Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 AG Junction Products Offered

6.13.5 AG Junction Recent Development

6.14 Raven Industries

6.14.1 Raven Industries Corporation Information

6.14.2 Raven Industries Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Raven Industries Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Raven Industries Products Offered

6.14.5 Raven Industries Recent Development

6.15 AeroFarms

6.15.1 AeroFarms Corporation Information

6.15.2 AeroFarms Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 AeroFarms Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 AeroFarms Products Offered

6.15.5 AeroFarms Recent Development

6.16 Yamaha

6.16.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

6.16.2 Yamaha Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Yamaha Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Yamaha Products Offered

6.16.5 Yamaha Recent Development

6.17 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology

6.17.1 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Corporation Information

6.17.2 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Products Offered

6.17.5 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Recent Development

6.18 John Deere

6.18.1 John Deere Corporation Information

6.18.2 John Deere Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 John Deere Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 John Deere Products Offered

6.18.5 John Deere Recent Development

6.19 AG Leader Technology

6.19.1 AG Leader Technology Corporation Information

6.19.2 AG Leader Technology Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 AG Leader Technology Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 AG Leader Technology Products Offered

6.19.5 AG Leader Technology Recent Development

6.20 Robotics Plus

6.20.1 Robotics Plus Corporation Information

6.20.2 Robotics Plus Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Robotics Plus Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Robotics Plus Products Offered

6.20.5 Robotics Plus Recent Development

6.21 Osram Licht AG

6.21.1 Osram Licht AG Corporation Information

6.21.2 Osram Licht AG Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Osram Licht AG Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Osram Licht AG Products Offered

6.21.5 Osram Licht AG Recent Development

6.22 CropX

6.22.1 CropX Corporation Information

6.22.2 CropX Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 CropX Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 CropX Products Offered

6.22.5 CropX Recent Development

6.23 FarmBot

6.23.1 FarmBot Corporation Information

6.23.2 FarmBot Smart Agriculture Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 FarmBot Smart Agriculture Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 FarmBot Products Offered

6.23.5 FarmBot Recent Development 7 Smart Agriculture Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Smart Agriculture Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Agriculture Devices

7.4 Smart Agriculture Devices Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Smart Agriculture Devices Distributors List

8.3 Smart Agriculture Devices Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Smart Agriculture Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Agriculture Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Agriculture Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Smart Agriculture Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Agriculture Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Agriculture Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Smart Agriculture Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Agriculture Devices by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Agriculture Devices by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Smart Agriculture Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Smart Agriculture Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Smart Agriculture Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

