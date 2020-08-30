Cassava Syrup Market -overview on Ongoing Trends 2027

The global Cassava Syrup market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cassava Syrup market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Cassava Syrup market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cassava Syrup market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cassava Syrup market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Cassava Syrup market are Ciranda, Inc., Sweet Addition LLC., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Bakers Authority, Ingredion Inc., Malt Product Corporation, Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt) Ltd, Madhava Honey Ltd., JM Swank LLC., Advanced Ingredients LLC., Briess Malt & Ingredient Co. among others.

Cassava Syrup Market: Key Trends

The major shareholding companies in the Cassava Syrup market have been making several key investments on extending its product portfolio.

Cassava Syrup Market: Key Developments

Cargill Inc.: In 2016, the company announced an investment of US$ 40.1 Mn to expand its sweetener options for the European market.

Ingredion Inc.: In 2017, the company launched a glucose syrup under the brand name VERSASWEET™. The syrup is mainly sourced from tapioca having its applications in confectionery, dairy, ice cream, and baked good products.

Opportunities for Cassava Syrup Market Participants

In the global market, the African, Asian and several parts of the Latin American region has witnessed a higher rate of production as well as consumption of cassava products. Some of the major parts of African continent even consider cassava as their staple food. This one critical factor provides an opportunity for cassava syrup market to traction accordingly in these regions. Moreover, the consumer now craving for healthy food products no matter when it comes to bakery, beverages or any confectionery paves another critical opportunity for cassava syrup to grow at a significant rate in terms of value sales since cassava syrup has a wide range of application in various food processing sectors.

Brief Approach to Research for Cassava Syrup Market

PMR will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of the coconut water concentrate segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Cassava Syrup market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Cassava Syrup market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Cassava Syrup market and its potential

Cassava Syrup Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Cassava Syrup market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study for Cassava Syrup Market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Cassava Syrup market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario for Cassava Syrup

Analysis of the Cassava Syrup market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the Cassava Syrup market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

Each market player encompassed in the Cassava Syrup market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cassava Syrup market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

