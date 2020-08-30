LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global and China Network-attached Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Network-attached Storage market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Network-attached Storage market include:

Dell, Buffalo, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, NetApp, LSI Corporation, Overland Storage, NetGear, Panasas, SGI Corporation, Seagate Technology, Synology, QNAP Systems, ZyXEL Communications Corporation, ASUSTOR, Drobo, Thecus Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Network-attached Storage market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Network-attached Storage Market Segment By Type:

On-Premise

Cloud Based Network-attached Storage

Global Network-attached Storage Market Segment By Application:

Industrial Sector

IT

Data Processing Component

Government and Defense

Cloud Processing Component

Others Based on

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Network-attached Storage market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Network-attached Storage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Network-attached Storage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Network-attached Storage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Network-attached Storage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Network-attached Storage market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Network-attached Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 On-Premise

1.2.3 Cloud Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Network-attached Storage Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Industrial Sector

1.3.3 IT

1.3.4 Data Processing Component

1.3.5 Government and Defense

1.3.6 Cloud Processing Component

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Network-attached Storage Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Network-attached Storage Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network-attached Storage Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Network-attached Storage Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Network-attached Storage Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Network-attached Storage Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Network-attached Storage Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Network-attached Storage Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Network-attached Storage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Network-attached Storage Revenue

3.4 Global Network-attached Storage Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Network-attached Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network-attached Storage Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Network-attached Storage Area Served

3.6 Key Players Network-attached Storage Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Network-attached Storage Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Network-attached Storage Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Network-attached Storage Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Network-attached Storage Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Network-attached Storage Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Network-attached Storage Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Network-attached Storage Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Network-attached Storage Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Network-attached Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network-attached Storage Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Network-attached Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Network-attached Storage Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Network-attached Storage Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Network-attached Storage Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Network-attached Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Network-attached Storage Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Network-attached Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Dell

11.1.1 Dell Company Details

11.1.2 Dell Business Overview

11.1.3 Dell Network-attached Storage Introduction

11.1.4 Dell Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Dell Recent Development

11.2 Buffalo

11.2.1 Buffalo Company Details

11.2.2 Buffalo Business Overview

11.2.3 Buffalo Network-attached Storage Introduction

11.2.4 Buffalo Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Buffalo Recent Development

11.3 EMC Corporation

11.3.1 EMC Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 EMC Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 EMC Corporation Network-attached Storage Introduction

11.3.4 EMC Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 EMC Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Hewlett-Packard

11.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details

11.4.2 Hewlett-Packard Business Overview

11.4.3 Hewlett-Packard Network-attached Storage Introduction

11.4.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development

11.5 IBM Corporation

11.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 IBM Corporation Network-attached Storage Introduction

11.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

11.6.1 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Network-attached Storage Introduction

11.6.4 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Recent Development

11.7 NetApp

11.7.1 NetApp Company Details

11.7.2 NetApp Business Overview

11.7.3 NetApp Network-attached Storage Introduction

11.7.4 NetApp Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 NetApp Recent Development

11.8 LSI Corporation

11.8.1 LSI Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 LSI Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 LSI Corporation Network-attached Storage Introduction

11.8.4 LSI Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 LSI Corporation Recent Development

11.9 Overland Storage

11.9.1 Overland Storage Company Details

11.9.2 Overland Storage Business Overview

11.9.3 Overland Storage Network-attached Storage Introduction

11.9.4 Overland Storage Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Overland Storage Recent Development

11.10 NetGear

11.10.1 NetGear Company Details

11.10.2 NetGear Business Overview

11.10.3 NetGear Network-attached Storage Introduction

11.10.4 NetGear Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 NetGear Recent Development

11.11 Panasas

10.11.1 Panasas Company Details

10.11.2 Panasas Business Overview

10.11.3 Panasas Network-attached Storage Introduction

10.11.4 Panasas Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Panasas Recent Development

11.12 SGI Corporation

10.12.1 SGI Corporation Company Details

10.12.2 SGI Corporation Business Overview

10.12.3 SGI Corporation Network-attached Storage Introduction

10.12.4 SGI Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 SGI Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Seagate Technology

10.13.1 Seagate Technology Company Details

10.13.2 Seagate Technology Business Overview

10.13.3 Seagate Technology Network-attached Storage Introduction

10.13.4 Seagate Technology Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Seagate Technology Recent Development

11.14 Synology

10.14.1 Synology Company Details

10.14.2 Synology Business Overview

10.14.3 Synology Network-attached Storage Introduction

10.14.4 Synology Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Synology Recent Development

11.15 QNAP Systems

10.15.1 QNAP Systems Company Details

10.15.2 QNAP Systems Business Overview

10.15.3 QNAP Systems Network-attached Storage Introduction

10.15.4 QNAP Systems Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 QNAP Systems Recent Development

11.16 ZyXEL Communications Corporation

10.16.1 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Company Details

10.16.2 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Business Overview

10.16.3 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Network-attached Storage Introduction

10.16.4 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Recent Development

11.17 ASUSTOR

10.17.1 ASUSTOR Company Details

10.17.2 ASUSTOR Business Overview

10.17.3 ASUSTOR Network-attached Storage Introduction

10.17.4 ASUSTOR Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 ASUSTOR Recent Development

11.18 Drobo

10.18.1 Drobo Company Details

10.18.2 Drobo Business Overview

10.18.3 Drobo Network-attached Storage Introduction

10.18.4 Drobo Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Drobo Recent Development

11.19 Thecus Corporation

10.19.1 Thecus Corporation Company Details

10.19.2 Thecus Corporation Business Overview

10.19.3 Thecus Corporation Network-attached Storage Introduction

10.19.4 Thecus Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Thecus Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

