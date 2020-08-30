QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Location-based Services (LBS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Location-based Services (LBS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Location-based Services (LBS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Location-based Services (LBS) market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Location-based Services (LBS) Market are Studied: Ericsson, Syniverse, Ekahau, Galigeo, Masternaut, Pitney Bowes, Tomtom International, Polaris Wireless, TCS, Ruckus, DigitalGlobe Location-based Services (LBS) Breakdown Data

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Location-based Services (LBS) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Location, Navigation, Query, Recognition, Event Checking Location-based Services (LBS) Breakdown Data by Application, Mobile Phone, Automotive, Cloud, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Location-based Services (LBS) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Location-based Services (LBS) trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Location-based Services (LBS) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Location-based Services (LBS) industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Location-based Services (LBS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Location

1.4.3 Navigation

1.4.4 Query

1.4.5 Recognition

1.4.6 Event Checking

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Mobile Phone

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Cloud

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Location-based Services (LBS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Location-based Services (LBS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Location-based Services (LBS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Location-based Services (LBS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Location-based Services (LBS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Location-based Services (LBS) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Location-based Services (LBS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Location-based Services (LBS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Location-based Services (LBS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Location-based Services (LBS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Location-based Services (LBS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Location-based Services (LBS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Location-based Services (LBS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Location-based Services (LBS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Location-based Services (LBS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Location-based Services (LBS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Location-based Services (LBS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Ericsson

13.1.1 Ericsson Company Details

13.1.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Ericsson Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

13.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development

13.2 Syniverse

13.2.1 Syniverse Company Details

13.2.2 Syniverse Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Syniverse Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

13.2.4 Syniverse Revenue in Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Syniverse Recent Development

13.3 Ekahau

13.3.1 Ekahau Company Details

13.3.2 Ekahau Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Ekahau Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

13.3.4 Ekahau Revenue in Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Ekahau Recent Development

13.4 Galigeo

13.4.1 Galigeo Company Details

13.4.2 Galigeo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Galigeo Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

13.4.4 Galigeo Revenue in Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Galigeo Recent Development

13.5 Masternaut

13.5.1 Masternaut Company Details

13.5.2 Masternaut Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Masternaut Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

13.5.4 Masternaut Revenue in Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Masternaut Recent Development

13.6 Pitney Bowes

13.6.1 Pitney Bowes Company Details

13.6.2 Pitney Bowes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Pitney Bowes Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

13.6.4 Pitney Bowes Revenue in Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development

13.7 Tomtom International

13.7.1 Tomtom International Company Details

13.7.2 Tomtom International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Tomtom International Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

13.7.4 Tomtom International Revenue in Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Tomtom International Recent Development

13.8 Polaris Wireless

13.8.1 Polaris Wireless Company Details

13.8.2 Polaris Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Polaris Wireless Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

13.8.4 Polaris Wireless Revenue in Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Polaris Wireless Recent Development

13.9 TCS

13.9.1 TCS Company Details

13.9.2 TCS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 TCS Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

13.9.4 TCS Revenue in Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 TCS Recent Development

13.10 Ruckus

13.10.1 Ruckus Company Details

13.10.2 Ruckus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Ruckus Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

13.10.4 Ruckus Revenue in Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Ruckus Recent Development

13.11 DigitalGlobe

10.11.1 DigitalGlobe Company Details

10.11.2 DigitalGlobe Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 DigitalGlobe Location-based Services (LBS) Introduction

10.11.4 DigitalGlobe Revenue in Location-based Services (LBS) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 DigitalGlobe Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

