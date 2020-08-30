QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Telecom Expense Management Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Telecom Expense Management Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Telecom Expense Management market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Telecom Expense Management market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Telecom Expense Management market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Telecom Expense Management Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Telecom Expense Management market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Telecom Expense Management Market are Studied: Vodafone, Dimension Data, IBM, MDSL, Tangoe, Accenture, CGI, CSC, Econocom, Valicom, Anatole, etc.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Telecom Expense Management market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Dispute management, Inventory management, Invoice and contract management, Ordering and provisioning management, Reporting and business management, Sourcing management, Usage management Market segment by Application, split into, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer goods and retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and entertainment, Transportation and logistics Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America The study objectives of this report are:, To analyze global Telecom Expense Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players., To present the Telecom Expense Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America., To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies., To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Expense Management are as follows:, History Year: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Year 2020 to 2026 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Telecom Expense Management Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Dispute management

1.4.3 Inventory management

1.4.4 Invoice and contract management

1.4.5 Ordering and provisioning management

1.4.6 Reporting and business management

1.4.7 Sourcing management

1.4.8 Usage management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.4 Consumer goods and retail

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Media and entertainment

1.5.8 Transportation and logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Telecom Expense Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Telecom Expense Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Telecom Expense Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Telecom Expense Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Telecom Expense Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Telecom Expense Management Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Telecom Expense Management Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Telecom Expense Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Telecom Expense Management Revenue in 2019

3.3 Telecom Expense Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Telecom Expense Management Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Telecom Expense Management Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Telecom Expense Management Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Vodafone

13.1.1 Vodafone Company Details

13.1.2 Vodafone Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Vodafone Telecom Expense Management Introduction

13.1.4 Vodafone Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Vodafone Recent Development

13.2 Dimension Data

13.2.1 Dimension Data Company Details

13.2.2 Dimension Data Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Dimension Data Telecom Expense Management Introduction

13.2.4 Dimension Data Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Dimension Data Recent Development

13.3 IBM

13.3.1 IBM Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IBM Telecom Expense Management Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Recent Development

13.4 MDSL

13.4.1 MDSL Company Details

13.4.2 MDSL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 MDSL Telecom Expense Management Introduction

13.4.4 MDSL Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 MDSL Recent Development

13.5 Tangoe

13.5.1 Tangoe Company Details

13.5.2 Tangoe Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Tangoe Telecom Expense Management Introduction

13.5.4 Tangoe Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Tangoe Recent Development

13.6 Accenture

13.6.1 Accenture Company Details

13.6.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Accenture Telecom Expense Management Introduction

13.6.4 Accenture Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.7 CGI

13.7.1 CGI Company Details

13.7.2 CGI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 CGI Telecom Expense Management Introduction

13.7.4 CGI Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 CGI Recent Development

13.8 CSC

13.8.1 CSC Company Details

13.8.2 CSC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 CSC Telecom Expense Management Introduction

13.8.4 CSC Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 CSC Recent Development

13.9 Econocom

13.9.1 Econocom Company Details

13.9.2 Econocom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Econocom Telecom Expense Management Introduction

13.9.4 Econocom Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Econocom Recent Development

13.10 Valicom

13.10.1 Valicom Company Details

13.10.2 Valicom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Valicom Telecom Expense Management Introduction

13.10.4 Valicom Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Valicom Recent Development

13.11 Anatole

10.11.1 Anatole Company Details

10.11.2 Anatole Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Anatole Telecom Expense Management Introduction

10.11.4 Anatole Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Anatole Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

