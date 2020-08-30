Global Travel Agencies Market report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Travel Agencies Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the market which provides the consumer with the best view of the competition.
Summary
The report forecasts the global Travel Agencies market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2026. The report offers detailed coverage of the Travel Agencies industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Travel Agencies by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography. And in this report, we analyze the global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].At the same time, we classify keywords according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries markets based on the type and application. Finally, the report provides a detailed profile and data information analysis of the leading Travel Agencies company.
Key Companies- Asia World Enterprise, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Central America Travel Services, Regency Travel & Tours, Adelman Travel Group, AdTrav Travel Management, Atlas Travel International, Balboa Travel Management, Cain Travel, Expedia, Frosch International Travel, Global Crew Logistics, Kintetsu International Express, Montrose Travel, Omega World Travel, Ovation Travel Group, Thomas Cook, Travel and Transport, Travelocity, Travelong, TravelStore, TripAdvisor, Uniglobe Travel International, World Direct Travel
Market By Application International and Domestic Airline Bookings, Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings, Accommodation Bookings, Cruise Bookings, Car Rental, Others Travel Agencies
- By Region
- Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
- Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
- Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]Travel Agencies Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.
Key Topics Covered in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 International and Domestic Airline Bookings
1.2.3 Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings
1.2.4 Accommodation Bookings
1.2.5 Cruise Bookings
1.2.6 Car Rental
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Corporations
1.3.3 Individual Travelers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Travel Agencies Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Travel Agencies Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Travel Agencies Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Travel Agencies Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Travel Agencies Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Travel Agencies Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Travel Agencies Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Travel Agencies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Travel Agencies Revenue
3.4 Global Travel Agencies Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Travel Agencies Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Travel Agencies Area Served
3.6 Key Players Travel Agencies Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Travel Agencies Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Travel Agencies Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Travel Agencies Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Travel Agencies Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Travel Agencies Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Travel Agencies Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Travel Agencies Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Travel Agencies Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Travel Agencies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Travel Agencies Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Travel Agencies Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Asia World Enterprise
11.1.1 Asia World Enterprise Company Details
11.1.2 Asia World Enterprise Business Overview
11.1.3 Asia World Enterprise Travel Agencies Introduction
11.1.4 Asia World Enterprise Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Asia World Enterprise Recent Development
11.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel
11.2.1 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Company Details
11.2.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Business Overview
11.2.3 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Travel Agencies Introduction
11.2.4 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Recent Development
11.3 Central America Travel Services
11.3.1 Central America Travel Services Company Details
11.3.2 Central America Travel Services Business Overview
11.3.3 Central America Travel Services Travel Agencies Introduction
11.3.4 Central America Travel Services Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Central America Travel Services Recent Development
11.4 Regency Travel & Tours
11.4.1 Regency Travel & Tours Company Details
11.4.2 Regency Travel & Tours Business Overview
11.4.3 Regency Travel & Tours Travel Agencies Introduction
11.4.4 Regency Travel & Tours Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Regency Travel & Tours Recent Development
11.5 Adelman Travel Group
11.5.1 Adelman Travel Group Company Details
11.5.2 Adelman Travel Group Business Overview
11.5.3 Adelman Travel Group Travel Agencies Introduction
11.5.4 Adelman Travel Group Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Adelman Travel Group Recent Development
11.6 AdTrav Travel Management
11.6.1 AdTrav Travel Management Company Details
11.6.2 AdTrav Travel Management Business Overview
11.6.3 AdTrav Travel Management Travel Agencies Introduction
11.6.4 AdTrav Travel Management Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 AdTrav Travel Management Recent Development
11.7 Atlas Travel International
11.7.1 Atlas Travel International Company Details
11.7.2 Atlas Travel International Business Overview
11.7.3 Atlas Travel International Travel Agencies Introduction
11.7.4 Atlas Travel International Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Atlas Travel International Recent Development
11.8 Balboa Travel Management
11.8.1 Balboa Travel Management Company Details
11.8.2 Balboa Travel Management Business Overview
11.8.3 Balboa Travel Management Travel Agencies Introduction
11.8.4 Balboa Travel Management Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Balboa Travel Management Recent Development
11.9 Cain Travel
11.9.1 Cain Travel Company Details
11.9.2 Cain Travel Business Overview
11.9.3 Cain Travel Travel Agencies Introduction
11.9.4 Cain Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Cain Travel Recent Development
11.10 Expedia
11.10.1 Expedia Company Details
11.10.2 Expedia Business Overview
11.10.3 Expedia Travel Agencies Introduction
11.10.4 Expedia Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Expedia Recent Development
11.11 Frosch International Travel
10.11.1 Frosch International Travel Company Details
10.11.2 Frosch International Travel Business Overview
10.11.3 Frosch International Travel Travel Agencies Introduction
10.11.4 Frosch International Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Frosch International Travel Recent Development
11.12 Global Crew Logistics
10.12.1 Global Crew Logistics Company Details
10.12.2 Global Crew Logistics Business Overview
10.12.3 Global Crew Logistics Travel Agencies Introduction
10.12.4 Global Crew Logistics Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Global Crew Logistics Recent Development
11.13 Kintetsu International Express
10.13.1 Kintetsu International Express Company Details
10.13.2 Kintetsu International Express Business Overview
10.13.3 Kintetsu International Express Travel Agencies Introduction
10.13.4 Kintetsu International Express Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Kintetsu International Express Recent Development
11.14 Montrose Travel
10.14.1 Montrose Travel Company Details
10.14.2 Montrose Travel Business Overview
10.14.3 Montrose Travel Travel Agencies Introduction
10.14.4 Montrose Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Montrose Travel Recent Development
11.15 Omega World Travel
10.15.1 Omega World Travel Company Details
10.15.2 Omega World Travel Business Overview
10.15.3 Omega World Travel Travel Agencies Introduction
10.15.4 Omega World Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Omega World Travel Recent Development
11.16 Ovation Travel Group
10.16.1 Ovation Travel Group Company Details
10.16.2 Ovation Travel Group Business Overview
10.16.3 Ovation Travel Group Travel Agencies Introduction
10.16.4 Ovation Travel Group Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Ovation Travel Group Recent Development
11.17 Thomas Cook
10.17.1 Thomas Cook Company Details
10.17.2 Thomas Cook Business Overview
10.17.3 Thomas Cook Travel Agencies Introduction
10.17.4 Thomas Cook Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Thomas Cook Recent Development
11.18 Travel and Transport
10.18.1 Travel and Transport Company Details
10.18.2 Travel and Transport Business Overview
10.18.3 Travel and Transport Travel Agencies Introduction
10.18.4 Travel and Transport Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Travel and Transport Recent Development
11.19 Travelocity
10.19.1 Travelocity Company Details
10.19.2 Travelocity Business Overview
10.19.3 Travelocity Travel Agencies Introduction
10.19.4 Travelocity Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Travelocity Recent Development
11.20 Travelong
10.20.1 Travelong Company Details
10.20.2 Travelong Business Overview
10.20.3 Travelong Travel Agencies Introduction
10.20.4 Travelong Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Travelong Recent Development
11.21 TravelStore
10.21.1 TravelStore Company Details
10.21.2 TravelStore Business Overview
10.21.3 TravelStore Travel Agencies Introduction
10.21.4 TravelStore Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 TravelStore Recent Development
11.22 TripAdvisor
10.22.1 TripAdvisor Company Details
10.22.2 TripAdvisor Business Overview
10.22.3 TripAdvisor Travel Agencies Introduction
10.22.4 TripAdvisor Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 TripAdvisor Recent Development
11.23 Uniglobe Travel International
10.23.1 Uniglobe Travel International Company Details
10.23.2 Uniglobe Travel International Business Overview
10.23.3 Uniglobe Travel International Travel Agencies Introduction
10.23.4 Uniglobe Travel International Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Uniglobe Travel International Recent Development
11.24 World Direct Travel
10.24.1 World Direct Travel Company Details
10.24.2 World Direct Travel Business Overview
10.24.3 World Direct Travel Travel Agencies Introduction
10.24.4 World Direct Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 World Direct Travel Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
-
The following questions have been answered in this report:
- What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Travel Agencies Market?
- What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
- What is the Market share of the leading segments of Travel Agencies Market during the forecast period (2020-2025)?
- Who are the leading players in the global Travel Agencies Market?
- Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
- What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
- What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
- The product range of the Travel Agencies market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.
……And Many more.
