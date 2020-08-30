Travel Agencies

Global Travel Agencies Market report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Travel Agencies Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the market which provides the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

The report forecasts the global Travel Agencies market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2026. The report offers detailed coverage of the Travel Agencies industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Travel Agencies by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography. And in this report, we analyze the global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].At the same time, we classify keywords according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries markets based on the type and application. Finally, the report provides a detailed profile and data information analysis of the leading Travel Agencies company.

Key Companies- Asia World Enterprise, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Central America Travel Services, Regency Travel & Tours, Adelman Travel Group, AdTrav Travel Management, Atlas Travel International, Balboa Travel Management, Cain Travel, Expedia, Frosch International Travel, Global Crew Logistics, Kintetsu International Express, Montrose Travel, Omega World Travel, Ovation Travel Group, Thomas Cook, Travel and Transport, Travelocity, Travelong, TravelStore, TripAdvisor, Uniglobe Travel International, World Direct Travel

Market By Application International and Domestic Airline Bookings, Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings, Accommodation Bookings, Cruise Bookings, Car Rental, Others Travel Agencies

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]Travel Agencies Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 International and Domestic Airline Bookings

1.2.3 Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings

1.2.4 Accommodation Bookings

1.2.5 Cruise Bookings

1.2.6 Car Rental

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Corporations

1.3.3 Individual Travelers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Travel Agencies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Travel Agencies Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Travel Agencies Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Travel Agencies Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Travel Agencies Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Travel Agencies Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Travel Agencies Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Travel Agencies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Travel Agencies Revenue

3.4 Global Travel Agencies Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Travel Agencies Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Travel Agencies Area Served

3.6 Key Players Travel Agencies Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Travel Agencies Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Travel Agencies Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Travel Agencies Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Travel Agencies Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Travel Agencies Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Travel Agencies Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Travel Agencies Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Travel Agencies Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Travel Agencies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Travel Agencies Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Travel Agencies Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Asia World Enterprise

11.1.1 Asia World Enterprise Company Details

11.1.2 Asia World Enterprise Business Overview

11.1.3 Asia World Enterprise Travel Agencies Introduction

11.1.4 Asia World Enterprise Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Asia World Enterprise Recent Development

11.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel

11.2.1 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Company Details

11.2.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Business Overview

11.2.3 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Travel Agencies Introduction

11.2.4 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Recent Development

11.3 Central America Travel Services

11.3.1 Central America Travel Services Company Details

11.3.2 Central America Travel Services Business Overview

11.3.3 Central America Travel Services Travel Agencies Introduction

11.3.4 Central America Travel Services Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Central America Travel Services Recent Development

11.4 Regency Travel & Tours

11.4.1 Regency Travel & Tours Company Details

11.4.2 Regency Travel & Tours Business Overview

11.4.3 Regency Travel & Tours Travel Agencies Introduction

11.4.4 Regency Travel & Tours Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Regency Travel & Tours Recent Development

11.5 Adelman Travel Group

11.5.1 Adelman Travel Group Company Details

11.5.2 Adelman Travel Group Business Overview

11.5.3 Adelman Travel Group Travel Agencies Introduction

11.5.4 Adelman Travel Group Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Adelman Travel Group Recent Development

11.6 AdTrav Travel Management

11.6.1 AdTrav Travel Management Company Details

11.6.2 AdTrav Travel Management Business Overview

11.6.3 AdTrav Travel Management Travel Agencies Introduction

11.6.4 AdTrav Travel Management Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 AdTrav Travel Management Recent Development

11.7 Atlas Travel International

11.7.1 Atlas Travel International Company Details

11.7.2 Atlas Travel International Business Overview

11.7.3 Atlas Travel International Travel Agencies Introduction

11.7.4 Atlas Travel International Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Atlas Travel International Recent Development

11.8 Balboa Travel Management

11.8.1 Balboa Travel Management Company Details

11.8.2 Balboa Travel Management Business Overview

11.8.3 Balboa Travel Management Travel Agencies Introduction

11.8.4 Balboa Travel Management Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Balboa Travel Management Recent Development

11.9 Cain Travel

11.9.1 Cain Travel Company Details

11.9.2 Cain Travel Business Overview

11.9.3 Cain Travel Travel Agencies Introduction

11.9.4 Cain Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Cain Travel Recent Development

11.10 Expedia

11.10.1 Expedia Company Details

11.10.2 Expedia Business Overview

11.10.3 Expedia Travel Agencies Introduction

11.10.4 Expedia Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Expedia Recent Development

11.11 Frosch International Travel

10.11.1 Frosch International Travel Company Details

10.11.2 Frosch International Travel Business Overview

10.11.3 Frosch International Travel Travel Agencies Introduction

10.11.4 Frosch International Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Frosch International Travel Recent Development

11.12 Global Crew Logistics

10.12.1 Global Crew Logistics Company Details

10.12.2 Global Crew Logistics Business Overview

10.12.3 Global Crew Logistics Travel Agencies Introduction

10.12.4 Global Crew Logistics Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Global Crew Logistics Recent Development

11.13 Kintetsu International Express

10.13.1 Kintetsu International Express Company Details

10.13.2 Kintetsu International Express Business Overview

10.13.3 Kintetsu International Express Travel Agencies Introduction

10.13.4 Kintetsu International Express Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Kintetsu International Express Recent Development

11.14 Montrose Travel

10.14.1 Montrose Travel Company Details

10.14.2 Montrose Travel Business Overview

10.14.3 Montrose Travel Travel Agencies Introduction

10.14.4 Montrose Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Montrose Travel Recent Development

11.15 Omega World Travel

10.15.1 Omega World Travel Company Details

10.15.2 Omega World Travel Business Overview

10.15.3 Omega World Travel Travel Agencies Introduction

10.15.4 Omega World Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Omega World Travel Recent Development

11.16 Ovation Travel Group

10.16.1 Ovation Travel Group Company Details

10.16.2 Ovation Travel Group Business Overview

10.16.3 Ovation Travel Group Travel Agencies Introduction

10.16.4 Ovation Travel Group Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Ovation Travel Group Recent Development

11.17 Thomas Cook

10.17.1 Thomas Cook Company Details

10.17.2 Thomas Cook Business Overview

10.17.3 Thomas Cook Travel Agencies Introduction

10.17.4 Thomas Cook Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Thomas Cook Recent Development

11.18 Travel and Transport

10.18.1 Travel and Transport Company Details

10.18.2 Travel and Transport Business Overview

10.18.3 Travel and Transport Travel Agencies Introduction

10.18.4 Travel and Transport Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Travel and Transport Recent Development

11.19 Travelocity

10.19.1 Travelocity Company Details

10.19.2 Travelocity Business Overview

10.19.3 Travelocity Travel Agencies Introduction

10.19.4 Travelocity Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Travelocity Recent Development

11.20 Travelong

10.20.1 Travelong Company Details

10.20.2 Travelong Business Overview

10.20.3 Travelong Travel Agencies Introduction

10.20.4 Travelong Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Travelong Recent Development

11.21 TravelStore

10.21.1 TravelStore Company Details

10.21.2 TravelStore Business Overview

10.21.3 TravelStore Travel Agencies Introduction

10.21.4 TravelStore Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 TravelStore Recent Development

11.22 TripAdvisor

10.22.1 TripAdvisor Company Details

10.22.2 TripAdvisor Business Overview

10.22.3 TripAdvisor Travel Agencies Introduction

10.22.4 TripAdvisor Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 TripAdvisor Recent Development

11.23 Uniglobe Travel International

10.23.1 Uniglobe Travel International Company Details

10.23.2 Uniglobe Travel International Business Overview

10.23.3 Uniglobe Travel International Travel Agencies Introduction

10.23.4 Uniglobe Travel International Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Uniglobe Travel International Recent Development

11.24 World Direct Travel

10.24.1 World Direct Travel Company Details

10.24.2 World Direct Travel Business Overview

10.24.3 World Direct Travel Travel Agencies Introduction

10.24.4 World Direct Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 World Direct Travel Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details