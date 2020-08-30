“

The Building Automation and Control Systems Market report is a brilliant presentation of critical dynamics, regional growth, competition, and other important aspects of the global Building Automation and Control Systems market. It provides accurate market figures and statistics including CAGR, revenue, volume, consumption, production, market shares, price, and gross margin. Each regional market studied in the report is carefully analyzed to explore key opportunities and business prospects they are expected to offer in the near future. The authors of the report profile some of the leading names of the global Building Automation and Control Systems market on the basis of various factors. This equips players with crucial information and data to improve their business tactics and ensure a strong foothold in the global Building Automation and Control Systems market.

All of the segments shed light upon in the report are examined for their future growth in the global Building Automation and Control Systems market. The report also shows their current growth in the global Building Automation and Control Systems market so that players could cash in on the available opportunities. Readers are provided with manufacturing cost analysis, manufacturing process analysis, price analysis, and other studies important to closely understand the global Building Automation and Control Systems market. Our analysts have used industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies to compile this meticulous and complete research study on the global Building Automation and Control Systems market.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Research Report:

Siemens, Honeywell International, Philips Lighting Holding, United Technologies, Lennox international, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Bosch Security Systems, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Cisco Systems

Our analysts are experts in covering all types of geographical markets from emerging to mature ones. You can expect all-inclusive research analysis of key regional and country level markets such as India, China, Japan, the U.S., Europe, and North America. With accurate statistical patterns and regional classification, we provide you one of the most detailed and easily understandable regional analysis of the global Building Automation and Control Systems market.

Building Automation and Control Systems Market Segment by Type:

Building Management Software, Environmental Control, Lighting Management Building Automation and Control Systems

Building Automation and Control Systems Market Segment by Application:

Commercial, Residential, Government

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Building Management Software

1.2.3 Environmental Control

1.2.4 Lighting Management

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Government

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Building Automation and Control Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Building Automation and Control Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Building Automation and Control Systems Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Building Automation and Control Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Building Automation and Control Systems Revenue

3.4 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Automation and Control Systems Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Building Automation and Control Systems Area Served

3.6 Key Players Building Automation and Control Systems Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Building Automation and Control Systems Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Building Automation and Control Systems Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Building Automation and Control Systems Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Siemens

11.1.1 Siemens Company Details

11.1.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.1.3 Siemens Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction

11.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.2 Honeywell International

11.2.1 Honeywell International Company Details

11.2.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

11.2.3 Honeywell International Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction

11.2.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

11.3 Philips Lighting Holding

11.3.1 Philips Lighting Holding Company Details

11.3.2 Philips Lighting Holding Business Overview

11.3.3 Philips Lighting Holding Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction

11.3.4 Philips Lighting Holding Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Philips Lighting Holding Recent Development

11.4 United Technologies

11.4.1 United Technologies Company Details

11.4.2 United Technologies Business Overview

11.4.3 United Technologies Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction

11.4.4 United Technologies Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 United Technologies Recent Development

11.5 Lennox international

11.5.1 Lennox international Company Details

11.5.2 Lennox international Business Overview

11.5.3 Lennox international Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction

11.5.4 Lennox international Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Lennox international Recent Development

11.6 GENERAL ELECTRIC

11.6.1 GENERAL ELECTRIC Company Details

11.6.2 GENERAL ELECTRIC Business Overview

11.6.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction

11.6.4 GENERAL ELECTRIC Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 GENERAL ELECTRIC Recent Development

11.7 Bosch Security Systems

11.7.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details

11.7.2 Bosch Security Systems Business Overview

11.7.3 Bosch Security Systems Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction

11.7.4 Bosch Security Systems Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

11.8 Schneider Electric

11.8.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

11.8.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

11.8.3 Schneider Electric Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction

11.8.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

11.9 Legrand

11.9.1 Legrand Company Details

11.9.2 Legrand Business Overview

11.9.3 Legrand Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction

11.9.4 Legrand Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Legrand Recent Development

11.10 Cisco Systems

11.10.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.10.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.10.3 Cisco Systems Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction

11.10.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

