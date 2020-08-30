“

Global BPO Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global BPO market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

Global BPO Market: Segmentation

The global market for BPO is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global BPO Market Competition by Players :

Accenture, Capgemini, Genpact, IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, 3i Infotech, …

Global BPO Sales and Revenue by Product Type Segments

Finance & Accounting, Customer Services, HR Outsourcing, KPO, Procurement Outsourcing BPO

Global BPO Sales and Revenue by Application Segments

Manufacturing, Telecommunications & Technology, Banking, Insurance & Finance Services, Retail, Others

Global BPO Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global BPO market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global BPO Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global BPO market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global BPO Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global BPO market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global BPO Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Finance & Accounting

1.2.3 Customer Services

1.2.4 HR Outsourcing

1.2.5 KPO

1.2.6 Procurement Outsourcing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global BPO Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Telecommunications & Technology

1.3.4 Banking

1.3.5 Insurance & Finance Services

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global BPO Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global BPO Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 BPO Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 BPO Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 BPO Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top BPO Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top BPO Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global BPO Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global BPO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by BPO Revenue

3.4 Global BPO Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global BPO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by BPO Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players BPO Area Served

3.6 Key Players BPO Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into BPO Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 BPO Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global BPO Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global BPO Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 BPO Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global BPO Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global BPO Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America BPO Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America BPO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America BPO Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe BPO Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe BPO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe BPO Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China BPO Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China BPO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China BPO Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan BPO Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan BPO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan BPO Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia BPO Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia BPO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia BPO Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Accenture

11.1.1 Accenture Company Details

11.1.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.1.3 Accenture BPO Introduction

11.1.4 Accenture Revenue in BPO Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

11.2 Capgemini

11.2.1 Capgemini Company Details

11.2.2 Capgemini Business Overview

11.2.3 Capgemini BPO Introduction

11.2.4 Capgemini Revenue in BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Capgemini Recent Development

11.3 Genpact

11.3.1 Genpact Company Details

11.3.2 Genpact Business Overview

11.3.3 Genpact BPO Introduction

11.3.4 Genpact Revenue in BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Genpact Recent Development

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 IBM Company Details

11.4.2 IBM Business Overview

11.4.3 IBM BPO Introduction

11.4.4 IBM Revenue in BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 IBM Recent Development

11.5 Tata Consultancy Services

11.5.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details

11.5.2 Tata Consultancy Services Business Overview

11.5.3 Tata Consultancy Services BPO Introduction

11.5.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development

11.6 3i Infotech

11.6.1 3i Infotech Company Details

11.6.2 3i Infotech Business Overview

11.6.3 3i Infotech BPO Introduction

11.6.4 3i Infotech Revenue in BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 3i Infotech Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details