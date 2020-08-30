Dairy Enzymes Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017 to 2026

Global Dairy Enzymes Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Dairy Enzymes Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Manufacturers Focusing on Developing Enzymes for Lactose Free Dairy

Manufacturers involved in dairy enzymes development are shifting their focus towards developing novel enzymes for lactose free dairy products. This change in perception and focus on innovation has been triggered with the increasing number of lactose intolerant people in the globe. According to NIDDK (National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases) about 68 percent of people across the globe are facing lactose malabsorption. In Asia and Africa majority of the people are lactose intolerant, whereas in the United States about 36 percent of people are intolerant to lactose.

In response to trending healthy food consumption and growing consumer awareness regarding digestive health, manufacturers have developed innovative dairy enzymes that facilitate a significant increase in capacity and efficiency with respect to production thereby allowing dairy product manufacturers to fulfil the increasing demand for dairy products lactose free, especially milk. In addition, they are focused on further enhancements in their enzyme offerings that are applicable in production of yoghurt and cheese and enable faster production and a double digit enhancement in the production efficiency.

Optimization in dairy production being the focal point of several manufacturers they continue to invest in developing dairy enzymes that can fasten rate of production along with quality enhancements. Particularly enzymes for dairy products that offer exceptional texture and flavor along with enhanced freshness, reduced whey bitterness and facilitate trouble-free ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

