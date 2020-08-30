Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2019 – 2029

A recent market study published by XploreMR, “Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominating segments in the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market, along with key facts about plastic heavy duty corrugated packaging. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about heavy duty corrugated packaging present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly in the upcoming years.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes a comparative analysis of different oriented packaging films. Along with the promotional strategies being used by tier 1 manufacturers and features, which set heavy duty corrugated packaging apart.

Chapter 05 – Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Demand in Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) and Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value & volume analysis and forecast for the heavy duty corrugated packaging market between the forecast period 2019-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical heavy duty corrugated packaging market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 06 – Global Heavy duty corrugated packaging Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various board type of heavy duty corrugated packaging, in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the heavy duty corrugated packaging market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the heavy duty corrugated packaging market. This section also covers Porter’s analysis, as well as the PESTLE analysis for the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market.

Chapter 08 – Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Board Type

Based on board type, the heavy duty corrugated packaging market is segmented into below single wall, double wall, and triple wall. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Product Type

Based on product type, the heavy duty corrugated packaging market is segmented into boxes, octabins, HPT, vegetable totes, pallets, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Capacity

Based on capacity, the heavy duty corrugated packaging market is segmented into below 100 lbs., 100-300 lbs., and above 300 lbs. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by End-use Industry

This chapter provides details about the heavy duty corrugated packaging market on the basis of end-use industry, and has been classified into food, beverages, cosmetics & personal care, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, textile, healthcare, automobile, glassware and ceramics, and others (edge protectors, etc.).

Chapter 11 – Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the heavy duty corrugated packaging market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American heavy duty corrugated packaging market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of heavy duty corrugated packaging.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America heavy duty corrugated packaging market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Heavy duty corrugated packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market based on product type and the end-user industry in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia heavy duty corrugated packaging market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia heavy duty corrugated packaging market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 –East Asia Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market in the East Asian region.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania heavy duty corrugated packaging market.

Chapter 18 – MEA Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the heavy duty corrugated packaging market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the heavy duty corrugated packaging market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the heavy duty corrugated packaging market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Mondi Group, VPK Packaging Group, International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Georgia Pacific, LLC, Pratt Industries, Inc., Oji Holdings Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., DS Smith Packaging Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Elsons International, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited, GWP Group Limited, Packaging Corporation of America, U.S. Corrugated, Inc., Quadwall Ltd., Cheng Loong Corporation, Felbro, Inc. & Menasha Packaging Company, LLC.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the heavy duty corrugated packaging report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the heavy duty corrugated packaging market.

