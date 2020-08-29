Ammonium Nitrate Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2026

The global Ammonium Nitrate market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Ammonium Nitrate market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Ammonium Nitrate market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Ammonium Nitrate across various industries.
The Ammonium Nitrate market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Segment by Type, the Ammonium Nitrate market is segmented into
Ammonium Nitrate Solution
Ammonium Nitrate Solid
Segment by Application, the Ammonium Nitrate market is segmented into
Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizer
Ammonium Nitrate Explosive
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Ammonium Nitrate Market Share Analysis
Ammonium Nitrate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ammonium Nitrate product introduction, recent developments, Ammonium Nitrate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
EuroChem
Uralchem
OSTCHEM Holding
Borealis
Acron
Yara
SBU Azot
Incitec Pivot
Zaklady
Orica
CF Industries
CSBP
Enaex
KuibyshevAzot
Minudobreniya(Rossosh)
DFPCL
Xinghua Chemical
Liuzhou Chemical
Jiehua Chemical
GESC
Holitech
Jinkai Group
Urals Fertilizer
Sichun Chemical
Shangxi Tianji
Fujian Shaohua
Sichuan Lutianhua
