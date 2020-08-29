Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blood Group Typing market.

The global blood group typing market size was estimated at USD 1.64 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Rising use of blood group typing in prenatal testing and forensic sciences, rising number of blood transfusions due to number of road accidents, and increasing demand for blood and related products are some of the factors expected to facilitate the growth.

Blood group typing is a mandatory testing procedure prior to blood transfusions to measure blood compatibility between the donor and the recipient, as well as for the determination of the Rh factor. Rising usage of these tests for the diagnosis of Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn (HDN) is anticipated to further drive the market growth.

Major healthcare and biotechnology companies operating in this industry focus on developing novel products and technologies for analyzing the blood group types at molecular level. For instance, the flexible DNA microarray platform that allows the processing of genotypes and blood samples, is used by the blood banks for extensive screening at low prices.

Moreover, companies are increasingly focusing on the development of products that are capable of efficient blood testing workload management. For instance, in November 2016, Immucors PreciseType HEA test received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its application in the detection of sickle cell traits in blood donors. Several regulatory bodies such as the FDA are involved in the development and implementation of national policies for universal access to safe blood.

Scientists also engage in various research activities to develop sensitive donor screening tests for the detection of potential bioterrorism agents and newly evolved diseases in blood donations. Additionally, the FDA, along with various government agencies and organizations in U.S., is preparing adequate blood inventories in case of emergencies. A rise in such government initiatives associated with blood safety can be acknowledged as the key factor driving the market for blood group typing.

However, some of the factors such as the poor blood service infrastructure, lack of awareness and skilled professionals, and the risk of transmissible diseases such as hepatitis B and HIV may hamper the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Products Insights

Consumables segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the blood group typing market throughout the forecast period due to the increase in surgical procedures such as organ transplantations and the use of serological fluids and reagents in laboratories. The growth can also be attributed to the high blood donation rates leading to increased blood sample analysis. Additionally, development of new molecular diagnostic test reagents and kits focused on reducing the turnaround time needed for conclusive outcomes is expected to further facilitate the growth.

Test

Type Insights of Global Blood Group Typing Market

The antibody screening segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to continue dominating over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for early diagnosis and rising prevalence of chronic disorders. Moreover, the increasing incidence of Transfusion Transmitted Infections (TTIs), particularly in lower-middle income and low-income nations is one of the major factor driving the segment growth. The ABO tests segment held the second largest market share in 2018, due to growing use of this test for blood grouping. In terms of revenue, the antigen typing and the HLA typing segment accounted for around 35% market share in the same year.

Technique Insights

The PCR-based and microarray segment accounted for the largest share in the market for blood group typing in 2018 due to increasing R&D activities focused on antibody-antigen interactions and the high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as sickle cell anemia, aplastic anemia, traumatic injuries, and leukemia.

Additionally, the growing usage of PCR-based technique for determining rare blood group types coupled with rising awareness regarding the microarray-based approach are the key factors responsible for the large market share of the segment. In terms of revenue, theassay-based technique and massively parallel sequencing segments collectively accounted for slightly more than 50% share in 2018.

Regional Insights of Global Blood Group Typing Market

North America held the largest market share in 2018 owing to growing number of transfusions in high-income countries, such as U.S. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data in 2019, 42% of the blood donations come from high-income countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 18 million prenatal visits took pace in U.S. in 2015. This encourages demand for blood group typing during prenatal testing. In addition, market players undertaking new product launches by the key market players are expected to contribute to the regional growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring the need for blood group typing. Rising incidence of infectious disease is a major concern in this region, driving the market growth. In addition, growing number of road accidents and trauma cases in countries, such as India is expected to trigger the adoption of these tests in the region.

Blood Group Typing Market Share Insights

Although the global industry is moderately concentrated and fragmented in nature due to the presence of numerous local as well as multinational companies, it is highly competitive as the market is in its growth phase. The key participants operating in this space include Grifols, S.A.; Merck KGaA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Immucor, Inc.; Novacyt Group; Danaher Corporation; Agena Bioscience, Inc.; Ortho Clinical Diagnostics; and Quotient, Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Grifols, S.A.; Immucor, Inc.; and Merck KGaA held the largest market share in 2018 due to the wide geographical presence and an extensive product portfolio. Additionally, these companies are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product development, regional expansions, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive advantage.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Global Blood Group Typing Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global blood group typing market report on the basis of product, technique, test type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

PCR-based and Microarray Techniques

Assay-based Techniques

Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques

Other Techniques

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Antibody Screening

HLA Typing

Cross-matching Tests

ABO Blood Tests

Antigen Typing

