Global facility management services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for service outsourcing and rising prevalence for IoT among end- users are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facility management services market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP, EMCOR Group Inc., Aramark India, FM:Systems., Accruent, INTERSERVE, Trimble Inc., ARCHIBUS, Inc, iOFFICE, Planon, FMX, Hippo CMMS., MetricStream Inc., Apleona GmbH, FacilityONE Technologies llc, OfficeSpace Software Inc., Archidata Inc., Nemetschek, Autodesk, Inc., Indus Systems & Services Pvt. Ltd., JadeTrack Inc.

Major Segmentation: Facility Management Services Market

Global Facility Management Services Market By Facility Management Services (In- House, Outsourced, Integrated), Solution (Integrated Workplace Management System, Building Information Modeling, Facility Operations and Security Management, Facility Environment Management, Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management), Services (Consulting, Auditing and Quality Assessment, Support and Maintenance, Service Level Agreement Management), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Vertical (IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Public Administration, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Global Facility Management Services Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Facility Management Services Market Overview Facility Management Services Supply Chain Analysis Facility Management Services Pricing Analysis Global Facility Management Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Facility Management Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Facility Management Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Facility Management Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Facility Management Services Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Facility Management Services Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Facility Management Services Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Facility Management Services Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Facility Management Services Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

