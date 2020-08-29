“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global E-book Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global E-book market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global E-book market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global E-book market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-book market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-book report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-book report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-book market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-book market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-book market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-book market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-book market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global E-book Market Research Report: Amazon, Apple, McGraw Hill, Sybex, Beacon Press, Adobe Press, John Wiley & Sons, Penguin Group, Blackwell Science, Random House, Springer, Bertelsmann, Sony, IReader Technology

The E-book Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-book market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-book market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-book market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-book industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-book market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-book market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-book market?

Table of Contents:

1 E-book Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-book

1.2 E-book Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global E-book Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Ebook Reader

1.2.3 Smart Phone

1.2.4 Other

1.3 E-book Segment by Application

1.3.1 E-book Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hardware App

1.3.3 Online Store

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global E-book Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global E-book Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global E-book Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 E-book Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global E-book Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-book Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global E-book Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global E-book Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers E-book Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 E-book Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-book Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key E-book Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 E-book Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global E-book Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global E-book Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America E-book Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America E-book Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America E-book Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe E-book Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe E-book Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe E-book Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific E-book Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific E-book Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific E-book Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America E-book Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America E-book Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America E-book Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa E-book Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa E-book Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa E-book Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global E-book Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global E-book Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global E-book Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global E-book Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global E-book Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global E-book Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global E-book Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global E-book Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global E-book Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-book Business

6.1 Amazon

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Amazon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Amazon E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Amazon Products Offered

6.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

6.2 Apple

6.2.1 Apple E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Apple Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Apple E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Apple Products Offered

6.2.5 Apple Recent Development

6.3 McGraw Hill

6.3.1 McGraw Hill E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 McGraw Hill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 McGraw Hill E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 McGraw Hill Products Offered

6.3.5 McGraw Hill Recent Development

6.4 Sybex

6.4.1 Sybex E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Sybex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Sybex E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sybex Products Offered

6.4.5 Sybex Recent Development

6.5 Beacon Press

6.5.1 Beacon Press E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Beacon Press Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Beacon Press E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Beacon Press Products Offered

6.5.5 Beacon Press Recent Development

6.6 Adobe Press

6.6.1 Adobe Press E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Adobe Press Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Adobe Press E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Adobe Press Products Offered

6.6.5 Adobe Press Recent Development

6.7 John Wiley & Sons

6.6.1 John Wiley & Sons E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 John Wiley & Sons Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 John Wiley & Sons E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 John Wiley & Sons Products Offered

6.7.5 John Wiley & Sons Recent Development

6.8 Penguin Group

6.8.1 Penguin Group E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Penguin Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Penguin Group E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Penguin Group Products Offered

6.8.5 Penguin Group Recent Development

6.9 Blackwell Science

6.9.1 Blackwell Science E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Blackwell Science Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Blackwell Science E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Blackwell Science Products Offered

6.9.5 Blackwell Science Recent Development

6.10 Random House

6.10.1 Random House E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Random House Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Random House E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Random House Products Offered

6.10.5 Random House Recent Development

6.11 Springer

6.11.1 Springer E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Springer E-book Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Springer E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Springer Products Offered

6.11.5 Springer Recent Development

6.12 Bertelsmann

6.12.1 Bertelsmann E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Bertelsmann E-book Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Bertelsmann E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Bertelsmann Products Offered

6.12.5 Bertelsmann Recent Development

6.13 Sony

6.13.1 Sony E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Sony E-book Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Sony E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Sony Products Offered

6.13.5 Sony Recent Development

6.14 IReader Technology

6.14.1 IReader Technology E-book Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 IReader Technology E-book Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 IReader Technology E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 IReader Technology Products Offered

6.14.5 IReader Technology Recent Development

7 E-book Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 E-book Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of E-book

7.4 E-book Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 E-book Distributors List

8.3 E-book Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global E-book Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of E-book by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-book by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 E-book Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of E-book by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-book by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 E-book Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of E-book by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-book by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America E-book Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe E-book Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific E-book Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America E-book Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa E-book Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

