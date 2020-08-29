The report titled “Licorice Root Extracts Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Licorice Root Extracts market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Licorice Root Extracts industry. Growth of the overall Licorice Root Extracts market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Licorice Root Extracts Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Licorice Root Extracts industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Licorice Root Extracts market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Mafco Worldwide Corporation

NOREVO GmbH

Alfarid Corporation Limited

Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Amarelli

Beijing Gingko-Group Biological Technology Co. Ltd

Naturex SA

Herbs Iran

Fanavaran Tosee Sanat Gharb (FTS Co.)

Green Agro Invest LLC

Zagros Licorice co.

Shadian

Glycyrrhiza Glabra Co

Ltd

Hepner & Eschenbrenner GmbH & Co. KG

Cemay Licorice Root Industry CO. LTD.

F & C Licorice Group

Russolod LLC

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.

Ltd. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Licorice Root Extracts market is segmented into

Blocks

Powder

Paste

Others Based on Application Licorice Root Extracts market is segmented into

Food & Beverage Industry

Tobacco Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry