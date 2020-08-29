“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global mRNA Therapy market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global mRNA Therapy market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the mRNA Therapy market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, mRNA Therapy market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global mRNA Therapy market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global mRNA Therapy market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

mRNA Therapy Market Leading Players

:, Moderna, BioNTech, Pfizer, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Astrazeneca, CureVac, …

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global mRNA Therapy market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

mRNA Therapy Segmentation by Product

, Vaccine, Drugs

mRNA Therapy Segmentation by Application

, mRNA Targeted Delivery in vivo, Genetically Modified T cells, Transforming Nanoparticles to Develop Immunotherapy for Cancer, Small Molecule Drugs Discovery

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global mRNA Therapy market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global mRNA Therapy market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global mRNA Therapy market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global mRNA Therapy market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global mRNA Therapy market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global mRNA Therapy market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of mRNA Therapy

1.1 mRNA Therapy Market Overview

1.1.1 mRNA Therapy Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global mRNA Therapy Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global mRNA Therapy Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global mRNA Therapy Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global mRNA Therapy Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions mRNA Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America mRNA Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe mRNA Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China mRNA Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific mRNA Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America mRNA Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa mRNA Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): mRNA Therapy Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the mRNA Therapy Industry

1.7.1.1 mRNA Therapy Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and mRNA Therapy Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for mRNA Therapy Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 mRNA Therapy Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global mRNA Therapy Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global mRNA Therapy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global mRNA Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Vaccine

2.5 Drugs 3 mRNA Therapy Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global mRNA Therapy Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global mRNA Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 mRNA Targeted Delivery in vivo

3.5 Genetically Modified T cells

3.6 Transforming Nanoparticles to Develop Immunotherapy for Cancer

3.7 Small Molecule Drugs Discovery 4 Global mRNA Therapy Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global mRNA Therapy Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in mRNA Therapy as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into mRNA Therapy Market

4.4 Global Top Players mRNA Therapy Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players mRNA Therapy Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 mRNA Therapy Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Moderna

5.1.1 Moderna Profile

5.1.2 Moderna Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Moderna Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Moderna Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Moderna Recent Developments

5.2 BioNTech

5.2.1 BioNTech Profile

5.2.2 BioNTech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 BioNTech Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 BioNTech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 BioNTech Recent Developments

5.3 Pfizer

5.5.1 Pfizer Profile

5.3.2 Pfizer Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Pfizer Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Pfizer Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

5.4.1 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 Astrazeneca

5.5.1 Astrazeneca Profile

5.5.2 Astrazeneca Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Astrazeneca Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Astrazeneca Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Astrazeneca Recent Developments

5.6 CureVac

5.6.1 CureVac Profile

5.6.2 CureVac Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 CureVac Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 CureVac Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 CureVac Recent Developments

… 6 North America mRNA Therapy by Players and by Application

6.1 North America mRNA Therapy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe mRNA Therapy by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe mRNA Therapy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China mRNA Therapy by Players and by Application

8.1 China mRNA Therapy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific mRNA Therapy by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific mRNA Therapy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America mRNA Therapy by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America mRNA Therapy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa mRNA Therapy by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa mRNA Therapy Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 mRNA Therapy Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

