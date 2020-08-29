The Scarlet

COVID-19 DNA Vaccine COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market Los Angeles, United State– The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market. The authors of the report have segmented the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market. All findings and data on the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players of the Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market

SummaryThis report focuses on demand and consumption of COVID-19 DNA Vaccine in key countries, like U.S., Spain, Italy, France, UK, Germany, China and Japan, etc.DNA vaccines are third generation vaccines. They contain DNA that codes for specific proteins (antigens) from a pathogen. The DNA is injected into the body and taken up by cells, whose normal metabolic processes synthesize proteins based on the genetic code in the plasmid that they have taken up.Key Findings 1: The Technology Principle of COVID-19 DNA VaccineThe vector technology of attenuated influenza virus has the same basic principle as that of adenovirus. It inserts the gene sequence of the target antigen into the genome of influenza virus, infects the human body with attenuated influenza virus, and expresses the relevant antigen through human cells. Attenuated influenza virus vector is a relatively new virus vector vaccine preparation technology which is not widely used in current vaccine development. It is considered an attractive vaccine carrier because of its ability to induce long-term mucosal, humoral and cellular immune responses. Figure 1.   DNA Vaccines Against InfluenzaSource: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2018.01568/fullKey Findings 2: The research status of COVID-19 DNA VaccineFigure 2.  Figure Research Status of COVID-19 DNA VaccineSource: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41573-020-00073-5Table 1.  Table Clinical-phase Vaccine Candidates for COVID-19Source: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41573-020-00073-5  Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Developers and Suppliers Covered in This report Table 2.  Global Representative COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Developers/Suppliers and R&D StageCompanyHeadquarter/CountryR&D StageLineaRxthe United StatesBeing developedInovio   Pharmaceuticalsthe United StatesClinical IIZydus CadilaIndiaPreclinicalKangtai   BiologicalChinajointly develop a new coronavirus DNA   vaccineAdvaccineChinaPreclinicalSource: Above companies and QYResearch, 2020 l  LINEARXl  Inovio Pharmaceuticalsl  Zydus Cadilal  Kangtai Biologicall  AdvaccineKey Countries Considered in This Report:l  North American  U.S.n  Canadan  Mexicol  Europen  Italyn  Spainn  Francen  UKn  Germanyn  Belgiumn  Netherlandsn  Switzerlandn  Russian  Portugaln  Austrian  Irelandn  Swedenn  Turkeyn  Rest of Europel  Asia-Pacificn  Chinan  Japann  South Korean  Indian  Philippinesn  Malaysian  Australian  Indonesian  Singaporen  Thailandn  Pakistann  Rest of Asia-Pacificl  South American  Braziln  Perun  Chilel  Middle East and African  Irann  Israeln  Saudi Arabian  Turkey

Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market: Segmentation by Product

Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market: Segmentation by Application

Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market: Segmentation by Region

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Contents

Table of Contents1 Report Overview   11.1 Study Scope  11.2 Global COVID-19 Total Confirmed Cases  11.3 Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine R & D Stage, by Developers/Suppliers  32 Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market Size  42.1 Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption, 2020e-2023f 42.2 Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption, by Region, 2020e-2023F  42.3 Global COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Output by Countries in 2021  53 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Developers and Suppliers  63.1 LINEARX   63.1.1 LINEARX Company Details  63.1.2 LINEARX Description and Business Overview    63.1.3 LINEARX COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Introduction   63.2 Inovio Pharmaceuticals  73.2.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Details  73.2.2 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview    73.2.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Introduction   73.3 Zydus Cadila  83.3.1 Zydus Cadila Company Details  83.3.2 Zydus Cadila Description and Business Overview    83.3.3 Zydus Cadila COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Introduction   83.4 Kangtai Biological 93.4.1 Kangtai Biological Company Details  93.4.2 Kangtai Biological Description and Business Overview    93.4.3 Kangtai Biological COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Introduction   93.5 Advaccine  103.5.1 Advaccine Company Details  103.5.2 Advaccine Description and Business Overview    103.5.3 Advaccine COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Introduction   104 North America  114.1 North America COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country  114.2 U.S. 124.2.1 U.S. COVID-19 Cases  124.2.2 U.S. COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   134.2.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in U.S. 134.3 Canada  134.3.1 Canada COVID-19 Cases  134.3.2 Canada COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   154.3.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Canada  165 Europe  175.1 Europe COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country  175.2 Italy  185.2.1 Italy COVID-19 Cases  185.2.2 Italy COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   185.2.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Italy  195.3 Spain   195.3.1 Spain COVID-19 Cases  195.3.2 Spain COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   195.3.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Spain   205.4 France   205.4.1 France COVID-19 Cases  205.4.2 France COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   215.4.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in France  215.5 UK   225.5.1 UK COVID-19 Cases  225.5.2 UK COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   225.5.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in UK   235.6 Germany  235.6.1 Germany COVID-19 Cases  235.6.2 Germany COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   245.6.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Germany  255.7 Rest of Europe  255.7.1 Rest of Europe COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   255.7.2 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Europe  256 Asia Pacific   266.1 Asia-Pacific COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country  266.2 China  276.2.1 China COVID-19 Cases  276.2.2 China COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   286.2.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in China  286.3 Japan   296.3.1 Japan COVID-19 Cases  296.3.2 Japan COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   296.3.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Japan   306.4 South Korea  316.4.1 South Korea COVID-19 Cases  316.4.2 South Korea COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   326.4.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in South Korea  336.5 India  336.5.1 India COVID-19 Cases  336.5.2 India COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   346.5.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in India  346.6 Rest of Asia  356.6.1 Rest of Asia COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   356.6.2 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Asia  357 South America  367.1 South America COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country  367.2 Brazil 377.2.1 Brazil COVID-19 Cases  377.2.2 Brazil COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   377.2.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Brazil 387.3 Rest of South America  387.3.1 Rest of South America COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   387.3.2 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of South America  388 Middle East and Africa  398.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption by Country  398.2 Israel 408.2.1 Israel COVID-19 Cases  408.2.2 Israel COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   408.2.3 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Israel 408.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa  418.3.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Demand and Consumption   418.3.2 Key COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Middle East and Africa  419 Key Findings in This Report 4210 Appendix  4310.1 Research Methodology  4310.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach   4310.1.2 Data Source  4610.2 Disclaimer  4910.3 Author Details  49

