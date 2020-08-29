Video on Demand (VoD) is a technology that permits TV programs, movies, news, and sports events to be provided directly to a PC, set-top box, mobile phone, smart IP TV through satellite TV, cable network or Internet network on demand. Video on demand service providers caters a platform to the digital video subscribers for getting access to a huge library of multimedia content which they can watch based on their convenience. Video on Demand subscribers can stop and start, rewind, pause viewing content as per their choice, regardless of the location.

The report aims to provide an overview of global video on demand (VoD) service market with detailed market segmentation by solutions, business model, application, and geography. The global video on demand (VoD) service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the video on demand (VoD) service market.

Some of the key players influencing the video on demand (VoD) service market are Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Netflix Inc., VUDU Inc., Comcast Corporation, Muvi LLC, Sky UK Limited, Home Box Office Inc., CinemaNow, and Hulu LLC among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global video on demand (VoD) service market based on solutions, business model, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Video on demand (VoD) service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

