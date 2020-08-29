Crowd analytics provides insights and analysis of the crowd mobility at public or mass gathering places including airport & metro terminals, city stores, retail malls, sports stadiums, community centers, and others. The solution comprises various modelling and statistical functionalities including behavioral model, microscopic model, conflict estimation, value engineering, and complex network analytics.

Increase in the number of air and train passengers and growth in security & surveillance concerns have driven the crowd analytics market growth. However, lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped economies restrains the market growth.

Some of the key players influencing the crowd analytics market are AGT International Gmbh, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Ltd., Geodan Next, NEC Corporation, MIRA, Nokia Corporation, Savannah simulations AG, Walkbase, and Spigit, Inc., among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the crowd analytics industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global crowd analytics market based on solution, application, and end user. It also provides crowd analytics market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Crowd analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 14 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

