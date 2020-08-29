The global child day care services market is expected to grow from $294.8 billion in 2019 to $309.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $404.3 billion in 2023. The child day care services market consists of the revenues from child day care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide care for infants or children. These establishments provide care services for preschool children, and for older children when they are not in school. Some of these establishments also offer pre-kindergarten education. This market includes both government and private child care services.

Some of the key players of Child Day Care Services Market:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions; G8 Education; Learning Care Group; Goodstart Early Learning; Primrose Schools

The Global Child Day Care Services Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Child Day Care Services market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Child Day Care Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Child Day Care Services Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Child Day Care Services Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

