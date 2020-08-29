The global personal services market is expected to grow from $1039.3 billion in 2019 to $1043.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1285 billion in 2023. Beauty salons are using organic products to cater to the need of customers demanding the use of safer personal care products. Organic products are natural products which are prepared using natural and organic ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals. The supply of locally-sourced raw materials makes organic products more accessible and affordable for customers. Some of the organic products being used by hair salons include organic hair oil, hair spray, shampoos, hair gels, hair colors, dyes and other hair styling products. The organic personal care market is expected to grow at 10% to reach $25 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for organic salons.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013374927/sample

Leading players of Personal Services Market:

Services Corporation International; Sears Holdings; Best Buy; Regis Corporation; Weight Watchers International Inc

The “Global Personal Services Market Analysis to 2023” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Personal Services market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Personal Services market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Personal Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Personal Care Services; Death Care Services; Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services; Other Personal Services; Private Households

Segmentation by Mode:

Online; Offline

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Personal Services market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Personal Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013374927/discount

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Personal Services Market from 2020 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Personal Services Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Personal Services Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Personal Services Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Personal Services Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013374927/buying

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]