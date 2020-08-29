The global legal services market is expected to decline from $734.1 billion in 2019 to $728.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $845.7 billion in 2023. Market-trend-based strategies for the legal services market include broadening services with information technology solutions, investing in data security systems to safeguard sensitive client data, outsourcing non-critical functions to offshore centers to reduce operational costs and increase profit margins, and offering diversified services to their clients to sustain the competition from accounting firms. Player-adopted strategies in the legal services industry include expanding services to new geographies through partnerships and collaborations and enhancing services by increasing partners head count.

Some of the key players of Legal Services Market:

Latham & Watkins; Kirkland & Ellis LLP; Baker & McKenzie; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; DLA Piper

The Global Legal Services Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

B2B Legal Services; B2C Legal Services; Hybrid Legal Services; Criminal Law Practices

Segmentation by Size:

Large Law Firms; SME Law Firms

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Legal Services market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Legal Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Legal Services Market from 2020 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Legal Services Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Legal Services Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Legal Services Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Legal Services Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

