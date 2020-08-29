The global professional services market is expected to grow from $5405.2 billion in 2019 to $5409.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $6519.9 billion in 2023. Market-trend-based strategies for the professional services market include developing specializations to cater to demand from niche markets, using 3D printing technology in the design services industry for faster release of products at lower costs, opting for virtual firms to reduce operational costs, and collaborating with micro influencers for marketing campaigns. Player-adopted strategies in the professional services industry include investing in data and analytics technologies to innovate and expand offerings, expanding through mergers and acquisitions and targeting small and medium social enterprises.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013374942/sample

Some of the key players of Professional Services Market:

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited; PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC); Ernst & Young; KPMG; Accenture Plc

The Global Professional Services Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services; Legal Services; Accounting Services

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013374942/discount

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Professional Services market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Professional Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Professional Services Market Size

2.2 Professional Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Professional Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Professional Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Professional Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Professional Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Professional Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Professional Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Professional Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Professional Services Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

Purchase This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013374942/buying

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]