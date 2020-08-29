The global wholesale market is expected to decline from $48761.6 billion in 2019 to $48477.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $56797.7 billion in 2023. The wholesale market consists of sales by wholesalers. These entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) wholesale merchandise including the outputs of agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and certain information industries, such as publishing. The wholesale trade comprises purchasing, storing and selling merchandise to retailers or to other wholesalers and providing related services such as breaking bulk. This industry includes wholesale agents and brokers who arrange the purchase or sale of the goods owned by others, on a fee or commission basis. The wholesale industry also includes business to business electronic markets and platforms and agents that facilitate wholesale trade that do not own or handle the products they sell.

Some of the key players of Wholesale Market:

McKesson Corporation; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; Cardinal Health Inc; C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc; Arrow Electronics Inc

Wholesale Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Wholesale key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Wholesale market.

Type Segmentation:

Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers; Wholesale Electronic Markets And Agents And Brokers; Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Ownership Segmentation:

Wholesale/Distribution Chain; Independent Wholesalers

Major Regions play vital role in Wholesale market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:

Global analysis of Wholesale Market from 2020 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Wholesale Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Wholesale Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wholesale Market Size

2.2 Wholesale Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wholesale Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Wholesale Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wholesale Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wholesale Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Wholesale Sales by Product

4.2 Global Wholesale Revenue by Product

4.3 Wholesale Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Wholesale Breakdown Data by End User

