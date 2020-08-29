Bus Transmission System Market Value Chain Analysis and Forecast up to 2018 to 2027

The Most Recent study on the Bus Transmission System Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Bus Transmission System market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Competitive Landscape

Currently, tourism industry is experiencing a strong growth due to increases number of foreign and residential tourists and it is the largest end-user of transmission systems. To accommodate increasing requirement of buses from tourism sector, manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capacity. For instance, Ashok Leyland has lined up series of investments for the year ahead which will be utilized for the development of new vehicles and to improve technology. The automotive giant has recently started construction of new production facility in Andhra Pradesh. This manufacturing facility is likely to be utilized for the manufacturing of buses and trucks.

Bus Transmission Market: Key Product Launches

Toyota has developed a new manual 6-speed transmission system, especially for European market. The key feature of this advanced transmission system is its lower weight and reduced size. According to Toyota, the new system is 7 kgs lighter and 24 shorter as compared to existing versions. The system is touted as one of the smallest transmission across the globe. Owing to its reduce size and weight, it is likely to offer better fuel-efficiency. This transmission system comes equipped with intelligent manual transmission controls (iMT) that ensures smooth gear shift by automatically adjusting engine revolutions when changing gears. The innovations in the development of bus transmission systems are likely to open new avenues of growth for market participants.

Bus Transmission System Market Opportunities for Market Participants

Government offices, private schools, various companies and hospitals provide transportation facility to their employees, students and patients. Increasing competition between private companies to provide transportation facilities to their employees will further increase demand for buses which ultimately will influence demand for transportation system. In addition, retail e-commerce packaging and transportation is gaining high traction owing to rapidly growing e-commerce industry. Transportation of goods is usually carried out through trucks. Thereby, increasing demand for trucks will positively influence the growth of transmission system market.

However, stringent government regulations regarding green environment combined with growing awareness related to use of battery-operated vehicles among people will cause manufacturing of diesel-operated vehicles. On the other hand, this trend will result in increased adoption of electric-buses, bringing opportunities for vehicle manufacturer to develop efficient and more powerful transmission system for electric-buses.

Bus Transmission System Market: Key Restraints

Driving on congested roads and heavy traffic continues to be a challenge for bus drivers. The challenge becomes more pronounced when drivers are using manual transmission systems. Although automatic transmission systems have reduced these challenges to an extent, high cost of such systems continues to be a barrier to widespread adoption. Further, low mileage of automatic transmission systems as compared to manual transmission systems is another key deterrent. The maintenance cost of automatic transmission systems is also higher, due to which manual transmission systems continue to be the preferred option, especially in developing countries.

Overall, the research study bus transmission system market offers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are likely to shape this landscape for the period 2018-2027. Readers can expect holistic analysis and insights on the strategies adopted by key players in this market. The insights offered in the report can help stakeholders in gaining a holistic perspective on the future of bus transmission market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

