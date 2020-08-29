Global shigellosis gastroenteritis treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Strategic alliances between the companies and high unmet need of disease are fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global shigellosis gastroenteritis treatment market are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Pfizer Inc, LimmaTech Biologics AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Zydus Cadila, Bionpharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novartis AG, WOCKHARDT, Mylan N.V., LUPIN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novel Laboratories Inc., Hainan Poly Co. Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 201p, GlaxoSmithKline plc is developing GSK3902986A (formally known as GSK3536852A), a conjugated vaccine for the prophylaxis treatment of Shigella diarrhea. This drug is currently in phase II clinical trial. If trial successful, it will represents major advances in the treatment of these underserved patient populations through a targeted mode of action.

In June 2016, Pfizer Inc acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc for approximately USD 5.20 billion. The acquisition of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides strong position in the large and growing infection market and expands company’s portfolio in a therapeutic area of high unmet medical need.

Segmentation: Global Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market

By Type

(Dysenteriae, Flexneri, Boydii, Sonnei),

Therapy Type

(Antibiotic Therapy, Dehydration Therapy),

Drugs

(Ciprofloxacin , Azithromycin and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Parenteral),

End- Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Childcare Centers and Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increase prevalence of Shigella infections worldwide is enhancing the market growth

Poor hygiene and sanitation as these can increase the risk of Shigella infections is propelling the growth of the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Lack of novel disease specific treatment is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth Stringent and hefty regulation is also acting as restrains for the growth of this market



