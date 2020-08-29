Tardive dyskinesia treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Vulnerable psychotic or neurological disorders and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tardive dyskinesia treatment market market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, Medicure Inc, Mylan N.V, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bionpharma, Hetero, Bausch Health and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd received approval from FDA for Austedo (deutetrabenazine) tablets, a selecteive vesicular monoamine transporter-2 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia. With this approval provides a novel disease specific treatment and a major advance that offers complete cure for many of these patients.

In October 2017, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. received approval from the FDA for Ingrezza (valbenazine) capsule, a selecteive vesicular monoamine transporter-2 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia. The FDA approval of Ingrezza represents more convenient treatment option for patient suffering from tardive dyskinesia worldwide.

Segmentation: Global Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Market

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Approved Drugs Deutetrabenazine Valbenazine

Off-label Drugs Tetrabenazine Clonazepam Others



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

