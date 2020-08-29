Global Professional Service Automation Software Market (PSA) was valued US$ 7.5 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 15.45 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.45 % during forecast period.

Professional service automation software market is segmented into deployment type, application, and region. Based on deployment type, a market is divided into on-premise, and cloud. On the basis of application, a market is segmented into consulting firms, marketing & communication, technology companies, others. Geographically market is spread into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Driving factors for Global Professional Service Automation Software Market (PSA) are increasing demand due to the availability of PSA solutions with an enhanced set of functionalities. Also, growth in need to improve operational efficiency between professional service firms is expected to boost the market growth. Global Professional Service Automation Software Market (PSA) are software products designed to help professional services companies streamline a number of operations, optimize efficiency, and attain higher productivity and profitability. These systems are complete business solutions and include a variety of capabilities, including, invoice management, time tracking, expense management, project management, billing, and resource allocation. At the same time shortage of knowledgeable and experienced resources and robust market, environments are hampering the growth of the market.

North America involves developed economies, such as the US and Canada. In this region, organizations are rapidly adopting and willing to invest in developing technologies, such as smartphones and cloud platforms. Associations in North America are dealing with a concern of an aging workforce, which has been addressed through effective implementation of Professional Services Automation.

Key players operated in Global Professional Service Automation Software Market (PSA) are Microsoft Corporation, Autotask Corporation, Projector PSA, Inc., NetSuite OpenAir, Oracle, Appirio, Changepoint Corporation, ConnectWise, Inc., FinancialForce.com, Tenrox, Atlassian, Kimble Applications, Mavenlink, Inc., SAP, Upland Software, Project Open Business Solutions S.L, and Kaseya Limited, Deltek, Harmany PSA, Compuware Corporation, Kimble Apps, Planview, Promys Inc., Unanet, Clarizen.

