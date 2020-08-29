Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Manufacturers Analysis 2019-2025

The global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market report on the basis of market players

Key Participants:

Key Participants of the global personal floatation devices are following:

The Coleman Company Inc.

National Marine Manufacturer Association

ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR INC.

Aqua Lung International

Kent Sporting Goods Co., Inc.

LALIZAS

International Safety Product Ltd.

Hydrodynamic Industrial Co. Ltd

Johnson Outdoors Watercraft, Inc.

Erez Europe

GALVANISERS INDIA

Supreme In Safety Services

United Moulders Limited

Hutchwilco Ltd.

Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd.

Personal Floatation Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience relatively high growth opportunities during forecast period owning to increased coastal surveillance applications, security threats from sea routes, etc. North America is also anticipated to hold a prominent foot hold in the global personal floatation devices market due to increasing water recreational activities and defense spending. Increasing concerns of countries towards establishment of innovative technology in coastal surveillance is leading to substantial growth prospects in personal floatation devices across the globe. Furthermore, upcoming army and naval operations across the globe are expected to hike the global personal floatation devices market. Increasing tourism across regions is also anticipated to create demand for personal floatation devices across the regions.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the personal floatation devices market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

