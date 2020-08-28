Carbon Fiber Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Precursor (PAN, Pitch); Form (Composite, Non-Composite); End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction, Sporting Goods, Wind Energy, Others), and Geography

The global carbon fiber market accounted for US$ 3,052.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 7,763.4 Mn by 2027.

The leading companies in Global Carbon Fiber Market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Carbon Fiber Market products and services.

Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for Sample @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002830/

Some of the key players influencing the Carbon Fiber Market are

DowAksa,

Formosa Plastics Corporation,

Hexcel Corporation,

Hyosung Corporation,

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SGL Carbon

Solvay

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

high-strength, modulus, and light-weight characteristics of carbon fiber have led to rising demand from the sporting goods manufacturing industry. Sporting goods such as golf shafts, racquets, skis, snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, bats, and bicycles are manufactured using carbon fiber. Carbon fiber provides design flexibility when designing highly-specific applications.

The precise shape of equipment, which is critical to its performance, is easily achieved with the use of carbon fiber materials. The carbon fiber helps to enhance the performance of bikers and golfers. The most specific use of carbon fiber in the sporting equipment is seen in the tennis racket. Players can hit a faster ball with the lighter racket and control the ball better with a larger area of the racket. These factors are driving the demand for carbon fiber market in various sporting equipment’s.

Carbon Fiber Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like Carbon Fiber Market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

Carbon Fiber Market Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Carbon Fiber Market industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Carbon Fiber Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002830/

Table of Contents | Carbon Fiber Market

Chapter 1 – Carbon Fiber Market Overview

Chapter 2 – Global Carbon Fiber Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Chapter 3 – United States Carbon Fiber Market (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 4 – China Carbon Fiber Market (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 5- Europe Carbon Fiber Market (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 6 – Japan Carbon Fiber Market (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 7 – Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber Market (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 8 – India Carbon Fiber Market (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 9 – Global Carbon Fiber Market Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 10 – Carbon Fiber Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 11 – Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 12 – Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 13 – Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 14 – Global Carbon Fiber Market Forecast (2020-2026)

Chapter 15 – Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 16 – Appendix

Thanks for reading this article; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.