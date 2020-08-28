This report provides a forecast and analysis of the Functional Food and Beverage Market in the GCC countries. It provides analysis on the basis of historical data and forecast from 2014 to 2020 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes drivers, restraints and recent trends of the Functional Food and Beveragemarket. The report also comprises opportunities for Functional Food and Beverage manufacturers and highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current status and the future prospects of the Functional Food and Beverage market.

The report studies the GCC Functional Food and Beverage market for the period 2014–2020. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and study key market trends pertaining to the GCC Functional Food and Beverage market that gradually help transform businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinising the Functional Food and Beverage production and the export & import scenario of all the six countries for the current year as well as the historical performance of the market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the Functional Food and Beverage market has been provided in the context of country-level markets. All the segmentation of the Functional Food and Beverage market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report includes market sizingin terms of the value generated from the sales of Functional Food and Beverage across all the countries.

To get the sample copy of report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-sa-28

The report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by an overview of the Functional Food and Beverage market and provides the definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the Functional Food and Beverage market. The sections that follows includes GCC Functional Food and Beverage market analysis, analysis by product type, distribution channel and country-level analysis.

On the basis of product type, the GCC Functional Food and Beverage market is segmented into functional dairy products, cereals, flakes & confectioneries, iodised salt, fortified eggs, fish & meat and oil & margarine. By distribution channel, the GCC Functional Food and Beverage market is segmented into hypermarkets/A-class stores, self-service & B-class chains, consumer cooperative & groceries and others.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market as well as cover the present scenario as well as future prospects of the GCC Functional Food and Beverage market. For market data analysis, the report considers 2013 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2014 and forecast made for 2015–2020. All the segmentation of the Functional Food and Beverage market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/covid19/rep-gb-sa-28

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2014–2020. The study investigates the regional Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the Functional Food and Beverage market. Key countries assessed in this report include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2014–2020.

The Functional Food and Beverage market numbers have been assessed based on the sales and the weighted average pricing of Functional Food and Beverage by product & distribution channel, following which the aggregate revenue is derived through weighted average country pricing trends. The Functional Food and Beverage market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of country. The Functional Food and Beverage market has been analysed based on the expected demand, per capita consumption and current production scenario. Pricing considered for the calculation of revenue includes average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional Functional Food and Beverage manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. All key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the Functional Food and Beverage consumption across the various countries in GCC. Functional Food and Beverage market numbers for all the countries by product type and by distribution channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The company-level Functional Food and Beverage market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The Functional Food and Beverage market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: supply side analysis for Functional Food and Beverage, demand side analysis and the impact of macro-economic factors on the Functional Food and Beverage market. In addition, it is imperative to note that in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the Functional Food and Beverage market and identify the right opportunities for players.

Download Methodology of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-sa-28

The market segments for the GCC Functional Food and Beverage market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the Functional Food and Beverage market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of Functional Food and Beverages. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the Functional Food and Beverage market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for Functional Food and Beverage in GCC, FMI has developed a market “Attractiveness Index.” This index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of this study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoover’s, Factiva, annual reports of companies, government associations and publications.

In the final section of the report on the Functional Food and Beverage market, a “dashboard view” of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total Functional Food and Beverage market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the Functional Food and Beverage market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the Functional Food and Beverage market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the GCC Functional Food and Beverage market include Almarai, Danone, AL Rawaby Dairy, Pinar, Anchor, Kraft Foods, IFFCO, Nestlé, Oman Flour Mills Company, The Modern Flour Mills and Macaroni Factories, Al Ghurair Foods, Alyasra Foods, AL Jazira Poultry Farm LLC NEZO,ZAD INDUSTRIES & TRADING CO and Savola Foods.